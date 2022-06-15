Report: Manchester City Duo Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus Top Chelsea's Wishlist
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are two players who've been linked with moves away from Manchester this summer.
Gabriel Jesus is certainly leaving, but Raheem Sterling hasn't yet confirmed his true intentions.
Raheem Sterling, 27, didn't start perhaps as many games as he would have liked last season. The former Liverpool man was in the matchday squad 37 times, but only started 23 games.
Gabriel Jesus on the other hand found much the same problem. Despite being Manchester City's only recognised striker, they played most of the season without one.
Both players have been linked with a move away, and Chelsea are heavily interested in both, They were offered Gabriel Jesus, and have certain interest in Raheem Sterling.
According to the Nizaar Kinsella, The Manchester City forwards top an attacking wishlist formulated by Chelsea, including names like RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.
Gabriel Jesus reported preference is Arsenal, citing a guarenteed starting birth as the reason.
Raheem Sterling hasn't yet made his intentions known, but with both players eager for game time, it will be interesting to see how this one ends up.
