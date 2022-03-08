Manchester City in Regular Contact With Premier League Midfielder’s Agent as Summer Move Targeted

Manchester City are 'very hot' on the situation of Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, with the club in regular contact with his agent.

Speaking in his pre-Champions League press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Pep Guardiola confirmed he 'would love' to see club captain Fernandinho extend his contract for a further year.

The Brazilian has commanded Manchester City's midfield for over nine years now, but at 36-years of age, his stellar career is slowly winding down to its conclusion - so, naturally, the club will be actively looking for his replacement.

Despite the excellent form of Rodri - particularly this season - Manchester City will want another player in that position to push and compete with the Spanish international.

With the summer transfer window ticking ever closer, a new name has come onto the radar - Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

IMAGO / Action Plus Youri Tielemans seemingly wants out of Leicester City IMAGO / News Images Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for his signature.

The Belgian midfielder has only a year left on his current contract and reports earlier this year have suggested Tielemans has rejected numerous extension offers from the Foxes.

According to Santi Aouna from Foot Mercato, Manchester City are 'very hot' on the situation of Youri Tielemans and are in regular contact with the player's agent.

With the precarious situation surrounding the 24-year-old's contract, Aouna has also reported that Leicester's asking price could drop to even €40 million - a relatively low price for a young player with that quality.

Tielemans has a desire to work with Pep Guardiola and take over Manchester City's midfield, however, he also 'dreams' of playing for Real Madrid - succeeding the legendary axis of Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos.

Other top European clubs are said to be in the race, but it seems Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to go head to head - once again - for one of Europe's most promising midfielders.

