Skip to main content

Manchester City in Regular Contact With Premier League Midfielder’s Agent as Summer Move Targeted

Manchester City are 'very hot' on the situation of Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, with the club in regular contact with his agent.

Speaking in his pre-Champions League press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Pep Guardiola confirmed he 'would love' to see club captain Fernandinho extend his contract for a further year

The Brazilian has commanded Manchester City's midfield for over nine years now, but at 36-years of age, his stellar career is slowly winding down to its conclusion - so, naturally, the club will be actively looking for his replacement.

Despite the excellent form of Rodri - particularly this season - Manchester City will want another player in that position to push and compete with the Spanish international. 

With the summer transfer window ticking ever closer, a new name has come onto the radar - Leicester City's Youri Tielemans. 

imago1010358756h

Youri Tielemans seemingly wants out of Leicester City

imago1010280278h

Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for his signature. 

The Belgian midfielder has only a year left on his current contract and reports earlier this year have suggested Tielemans has rejected numerous extension offers from the Foxes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Santi Aouna from Foot Mercato, Manchester City are 'very hot' on the situation of Youri Tielemans and are in regular contact with the player's agent. 

With the precarious situation surrounding the 24-year-old's contract, Aouna has also reported that Leicester's asking price could drop to even €40 million - a relatively low price for a young player with that quality.

Tielemans has a desire to work with Pep Guardiola and take over Manchester City's midfield, however, he also 'dreams' of playing for Real Madrid - succeeding the legendary axis of Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos.

Other top European clubs are said to be in the race, but it seems Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to go head to head - once again - for one of Europe's most promising midfielders.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010371316h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City in Regular Contact With Premier League Midfielder’s Agent as Summer Move Targeted

By Harry Siddall1 minute ago
sipa_35389074
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona Believe Manchester City are 'Best Placed' to Sign Erling Haaland - Player Finds Offer 'Very Attractive'

By Harry Siddall18 minutes ago
imago1009782225h
News

Kyle Walker Grateful for Liverpool Pressure in Premier League Title Race With Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand34 minutes ago
imago1010451893h
News

Training Gallery: Manchester City Put Final Preparations Together Ahead of Champions League Last-16 Second-Leg Clash

By Freddie Pye37 minutes ago
imago1010451675h
News

"I Think the Club is Doing Everything Possible" - Ederson Hints at Potential Contract Extension For Manchester City Star

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
City players cover 4
News

23 Players Spotted in Manchester City Training Ahead of Champions League Round of 16 Tie With Sporting Lisbon

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
City Players Cover 7
News

"We Can’t Do Stupid Things" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Manchester City's Premier League Performances

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City Tipping Real Madrid's Offer for Erling Haaland - Barcelona's Strategy to Sign Borussia Dortmund Forward Disclosed

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago