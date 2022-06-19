Report: Chelsea Yet To Start Talks With Manchester City For Raheem Sterling

It has been widely reported since the opening of the transfer window that England international Raheem Sterling may be open to leaving Manchester City this summer for a new challenge with Chelsea now the side showing the strongest interest.

Sterling used to play for QPR back in his youth days so he could be set to finally go back to London if a deal is successful but according to reports the two time European Champions haven't started talks with either the player or the club.

Matt Law for The Daily Telegraph has said that: "Chelsea have not yet opened any talks with Man City over Raheem Sterling or discussed how much they might be prepared to pay for the player."

A potential stumbling block in the deal may be the fee as Chelsea will try not to overpay for a forward like they have done in recent windows to no success with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Sterling may be a Lukaku replacement if he joins with the Belgian striker looking set to re-join Inter Milan after an underwhelming season back at Stamford Bridge however Chelsea have yet to make their so a potential deal may drag along throughout the window due to City's price tag of £60m.

