Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Sam Edozie's Deal To Bayer Leverkusen

The 19-year-old did not want to commit his future to Manchester City so the club have decided to get a fee for the youngster whilst they can with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano providing an update on the transfer.

Edozie joined City's youth system in 2019 and has only made one senior appearance for the club since then in last seasons Community Shield playing 65 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Samuel Edozie

Edozie in action 

The left winger has struggled to get into matchday squads and has not picked up any minutes in the League Cup or FA Cup unlike several other youngsters at Manchester City he has decided a move away to the Bundesliga is the best option for him, following the path of several under young players with Jadon Sancho being the best example.

Fabrizio Romano has said that the deal is nearly complete as Manchester City accepted that they had to let him go as he had no intention of extending hic current contract.

He has agreed a two year deal with Bayer Leverkusen and it is expected to be official soon.

Samuel Edozie for Manchester City

Edozie celebrating

Leverkusen finished third in the Bundesliga last season therefore qualifying for the Champions League so the England under 19 international may get the chance to challenge himself at the highest level when he joins the German side.

