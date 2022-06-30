Report: Manchester City Lose Out In Race To Sign French Centre Back Isaak Touré

A few weeks ago Manchester City were the favourites to sign Isaak Touré but now according to reports Marseille have got the 19-year-old.

The 6 ft 9 centre back was linked with a move and was expected to be loaned out once he had joined City however for to the price of 7.5 million euros the giant of a defender will be staying in France instead according to Fabrice Hawkins via Get French Football News.

Isaak Toure in action IMAGO / PanoramiC

Touré is currently in Ligue 2 with Le Havre and last season he played 18 games in all competitions in his breakthrough campaign.

Having been in Le Havre's academy since 2014 Touré signed his professional contract with the club in 2020 and has seriously impressed in those two years with a host of clubs in Europe's big leagues showing serious interest.

He was reportedly unsure of the offer that Manchester City had given him hence why a deal had stalled, he will have joined Troyes on loan who are part of the City Football Group which could be why he was not sold on the offer.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that the French giants have completed the deal with a contract until 2027.

Being an under 17 and under 19 French international a move to Marseille may give him a bigger chance to get a France cap in the future rather than being on loan in Mexico.

