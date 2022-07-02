Report: Nottingham Forest Find Potential Issa Kabore Alternative
The recently promoted side have reportedly been locked in talks with Manchester City for full-back Issa Kabore but according to Fabrizio Romano Forest are about to complete the signing of another defender.
Steve Cooper is looking for recruitments to bolster his side so they have the best possible chance of survival and a wing-back is one of the most necessary targets as Djed Spence will not be joining on a permanent deal after a successful year at the club.
Kabore was on loan last season at French Ligue 1 side Troyes where he played 31 games in the league assisting two goals and contributing to six clean sheets however it is another right-wingback from the French side that Forest are eyeing up.
Fabrizio Romano reported that Giulian Biancone will join on a permanent deal with a medical in place on Saturday.
Read More
Biancone played 33 games last season scoring once and getting two assists.
It could mean that Nottingham Forest no longer go for Kabore this summer with City not being lenient enough in negotiations.
The Burkino Faso international is only 21-years-old and has shown plenty of potential so the Premier League Champions may be reluctant to let him go but with Kyle Walker being their first-choice right-back it is unlikely Kabore will get a lot of game time.
So it would make sense that a deal is completed this summer with some club so he can continue to develop.
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer