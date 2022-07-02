Skip to main content

Report: Nottingham Forest Find Potential Issa Kabore Alternative

The recently promoted side have reportedly been locked in talks with Manchester City for full-back Issa Kabore but according to Fabrizio Romano Forest are about to complete the signing of another defender.

Steve Cooper is looking for recruitments to bolster his side so they have the best possible chance of survival and a wing-back is one of the most necessary targets as Djed Spence will not be joining on a permanent deal after a successful year at the club.

Giulian Biancone

Kabore was on loan last season at French Ligue 1 side Troyes where he played 31 games in the league assisting two goals and contributing to six clean sheets however it is another right-wingback from the French side that Forest are eyeing up.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Giulian Biancone will join on a permanent deal with a medical in place on Saturday.

Biancone played 33 games last season scoring once and getting two assists.

Issa Kabore Troyes

Kabore in action for Troyes

It could mean that Nottingham Forest no longer go for Kabore this summer with City not being lenient enough in negotiations.

The Burkino Faso international is only 21-years-old and has shown plenty of potential so the Premier League Champions may be reluctant to let him go but with Kyle Walker being their first-choice right-back it is unlikely Kabore will get a lot of game time.

So it would make sense that a deal is completed this summer with some club so he can continue to develop.

