Striker Swap Deal Ruled Out, Star Defender 'Open To Offers' With La Liga Giant Circling - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #9

Arrivals

Manuel Locatelli - Rumour Rating: 6

The rumours surrounding Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli’s future have long been circulating. The Italy man left his mark on Serie A in the 2020/21 season, so much so that Italy manager Roberto Mancini has stuck the 23-year-old straight into his Euro 2020 starting eleven.

And after a stunning two goal performance in Italy’s latest group stage game, the buzz around the midfielder has levelled up to unavoidable heights.

To add fuel to the fire, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City have scouted Manuel Locatelli for 'a long time', with many European clubs interested.

The player is '100% open' to trying something different from Italian football, but Juventus are leading the race, and in negotiations with Sassuolo.

Locatelli has himself stated that his future will be decided after the European championships. A player with his apparent plethora of talent will certainly be on the brink of making a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

However, my rumour rating of '6' is based off of the fact that Juventus appear to be leading the race for the midfielder. The Serie A giants will have the pull of practicing his trade close to home.

If that deal falls through however, Locatelli appears to be a perfect Pep Guardiola midfielder.

Joao Felix - Rumour Rating: 4

Like many different world class forwards, rising Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has been linked with a move to the Etihad stadium.

Recent reports have stated that the Madrid club could be open to a swap deal with Manchester City, which would see Bernardo Silva heading the other way. Felix is said to be one of City’s top candidates to replace the departing Sergio Aguero, if any deal for Harry Kane falls through.

However, some of those rumours may have been put to bed, as Javier Diaz of AS has reported that Atletico Madrid are not considering selling Félix this summer. On top of that, the Spanish champions are also not interested in any swap deals.

However, I have left a rumour rating of '4' on the fact that some believe Felix is growing frustrated with his role at Atletico, and could be keen on forcing a move away from the Spanish capital.

Combined with the fact that Bernardo Silva is reported to be desiring a move to Spain, the two clubs could be left with no choice but to find new homes for their players.

Sergio Ramos - Rumour Rating: 2

The polarising defender has officially announced his departure from Real Madrid after a decade and a half of roaring successes in both domestic and continental competitions.

At 35, Ramos may still have a year or two left in his tank. As a result, the transfer rumour universe has been drawn into a frenzy over where the Spain man could be playing his football next season.

Shockingly, Manchester City have been mentioned as potential suitor for the former Real captain. With Spanish outlet AS reporting that the Premier League champions are 'leading contenders' to sign the player, and have been considering a two-year contract offer.

However, my rumour rating of only two comes off the back of reports from much closer to home.

The Manchester Evening News claims that nothing has changed since their last report on Ramos’ situation - Manchester City will not be pursuing the defender. On top of that, Aymeric Laporte, who may have kept Ramos out of the Spanish squad for Euro 2020, is looking for a move away from the Etihad based on the fact that he cannot break into the team due to the staggering form of John Stones and Ruben Dias.

Striker Replacement Approach - Rumour Rating: 6.5

Our final story of the day comes from the ever-reliable Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, who writes that Manchester City would consider using players to increase the value of a deal for a striker to replace Sergio Aguero this summer.

This is something we could see come to fruition, as finances this summer are possible more strict than ever, given the implications of Covid-19 across the game.

Some of Manchester City's fringe players could be implemented as make-weights in deals, with some already suggesting that the likes of Gabriel Jesus or Bernardo Silva could be used in possible deals, with the latter actively seeking a move.

Departures

Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 6

It has been no secret that the Spanish international has grown frustrated with his role after losing his place in Pep Guardiola’s regular starting eleven due to the scintillating form of teammates John Stones and Ruben Dias.

As a result, Laporte would be 'open to offers' this summer, claims ESPN’s Moi Llorens and Samuel Marsden. And while all three big La Liga clubs have been mentioned in the conversation, FC Barcelona have risen to the top of the list.

However, the Catalan club would not be able to fit the Manchester City man in their squad unless they can offload two centre-backs. Firstly, Barca would look to find a new home for Samuel Umtiti, and if successful would look to move on one more defender, with Clement Lenglet being an option.

My rumour rating of '6' may come in lower than some had imagined. While it is clear Laporte is ready to start a new chapter of his career away from the Etihad, if the reports of Barcelona needing to offload two centre-backs on high wages are to be believed, that could be too tall of a task for the La Liga side.

I expect Laporte to move on this summer, however, it may not be to the Nou Camp.

Other

Fernandinho - Rumour Rating: 9.5

Club captain and midfield general Fernandinho has agreed to a one year deal with the Etihad club, according to the Mail’s Jack Gaughan. An official announcement from the club is expected before the players return for pre-season.

This news will come as a major relief to Manchester City fans who often took to Twitter to urge the club to extend the Brazilian. While coming in at the age of 36, the midfield man proved he is still a key member of Pep Guardiola’s midfield, as he was preferred to Rodri in the latter stages of the Champions League.

A very high rumour rating is necessary for this story, as it appears to be signed, sealed and delivered. Fernandinho is one of the emotional and physical leaders of the Premier League title winning club, and the staff, as well as the rest of the squad will see this news as a cause for celebration.

