"100% Confirmed..." - Fabrizio Romano Provides Significant Details on Man City Pursuit Of Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update in the situation surrounding Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and a potential move to Manchester City this summer

This week has been rife with information surrounding the future of the England international, with Pep Guardiola's side known to be the main suitors for the 27 year-old - who has publicly admitted a desire to leave North London in the coming months.

On Monday, it had been reported by various outlets that the reigning Premier League champions had signalled a clear intent to make a substantial bid to Daniel Levy and the relevant parties at Tottenham for their prized asset.

Now, while speaking on the 'Here We Go' podcast, Fabrizio Romano has provided a crucial update surrounding the latest advances in the situation.

Fabrizio Romano clarified that it is "100% Confirmed" that Manchester City and the relevant officials at the Etihad Stadium made an official bid to Tottenham for Harry Kane this week.

Speaking on the podcast, Romano states that the overall value of the bid was £100 million, while Manchester City offered player/s as part of the fee, and not in addition - such as £100 million plus a first-team player.

Unfortunately for Manchester City and their hopes of securing their number one striker target this summer, Romano states that Tottenham's stance on the situation and as a response to the offer was the same: A hard 'no' to the bid itself, and reiterating their stance of keeping Harry Kane beyond the summer transfer window.

A further update was also provided on the subject of personal terms, with it being stated that Harry Kane is not in 'advanced negotiations' with the Premier League champions over personal terms at the moment.

The player is only focused on the ongoing European Championships. However, 'personal terms' will not be the key in the deal, says Romano, the key is the difficulties in finding a financial agreement between City and Tottenham.

Manchester City are expected to return to Tottenham with a second bid, and while the financial incentives are expected to be greater this time around, there is a feeling that club officials have very little intention to meet Daniel Levy's staggering £150 million demands.

In regards to possible alternatives, there is a level of uncertainty, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland seemingly outside of the Etihad club's budgets this summer, while Romelu Lukaku appears set on remaining in Italy for at least another season.

