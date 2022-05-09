Skip to main content

€100 Million Offer Could 'Change' Manchester City's Transfer Decision on Key Midfielder

Manchester City want to keep Bernardo Silva at the club this summer, but a €100 million offer could 'change' their mind.

Last summer, Bernardo Silva's future at the club was in massive doubt. The midfielder was reportedly 'unhappy' with the Manchester lifestyle and wanted a move back to a warmer climate, closer to his family.

However, in a Covid market, there were no suitable buyers for Silva, who still has a Manchester City contract that runs until 2025. 

Pep Guardiola vocally told the press that players were allowed to leave if their agents brought offers to the table, but not ones that would see them leave at a cut-price. 

Silva was one who had interest from various clubs abroad, but none were able to stump up a decent transfer fee.

Recent reports have suggested the 27-year-old is much happier nearly 12 months down the line. Lockdown restrictions in the country have easied, allowing players to jet off and see their families on a regular basis. 

However, that does not totally rule out a summer transfer. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, City does want to keep Silva this summer, but an offer in excess of €100 million could 'change' that stance.

Barcelona are one of the clubs on standby if the player does persist with his desires to leave the Etihad Stadium, but it is unlikely they will be able to afford the hefty price tag City have placed upon him.

Other reports in the last week have muted the possibility of Frenkie de Jong joining the Blues in a swap deal.

City are targetting a central midfielder this summer with club captain Fernandinho's contract set to expire and the player himself announcing he will not be signing an extension.

Guardiola is reportedly a long-term admirer of de Jong and attempted to sign him three years ago from Ajax - when the Dutchman instead opted to join the La Liga giants. 

His career at the Camp Nou has certainly not gone to plan, and a link-up with the Catalan might be the move de Jong needs to revitalise his stalling career and unlock his infinite potential.

