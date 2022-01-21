Skip to main content

17-Goal Striker Seen as Secondary Target if Manchester City Miss Out on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic is likely to move to a team that misses out on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, according to a recent report.

With the success of Pep Guardiola's false nine system this season, it would be easy to forget Manchester City are in the race for a clinical striker this summer.

Sergio Agüero's constant knee troubles combined with Gabriel Jesus' position change allowed the Catalan trial a number of different players in the role - including Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Phil Foden.

Last season, Manchester City captured their fifth Premier League title, fourth consecutive Carabao Cup crown, and reached a club-first Champions League final - narrowly losing out to Chelsea in Porto.

It was reported heavily in the summer that Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane was set to be the man tasked with leading the line, but Daniel Levy held firm and maintained his star man was not for sale.

Read More

Now, the question remains as to who Manchester City chase in the summer. According to Mark Ogden at ESPN, Dusan Vlahovic could be one the Blues look to sign. 

He says Vlahovic is a man in demand, with the Serb heavily linked with a January move to Arsenal - a transfer Ogden admits is unlikely

Despite his admirers from around Europe, the 21-year-old is likely to move to a team that misses out on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane - the two most sought-after forward's in Europe.

Manchester City are included in that discussion, with the Blues likely to look at the possibility of signing Vlahovic if deals for the aforementioned strikers fall through.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008823516h
Transfer Rumours

17-Goal Striker Seen as Secondary Target if Manchester City Miss Out on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane

1 minute ago
imago1008765782h
News

Uncertainty Looms Over Raheem Sterling's Manchester City Contract Situation - 'Wait and See' Situation at Present

14 minutes ago
imago1009259796h
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Lag Behind' Real Madrid in Race for Erling Haaland - Club Willing to 'Compete With Any Financial Package' Presented to Player

24 minutes ago
imago1008778369h
News

Manchester City Star 'Determined' to Stay and 'Earn' a New Contract Amid Transfer Interest From Europe

44 minutes ago
imago1002961750h
News

How Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo Reacted to EA Sports Team of the Year Inclusions

55 minutes ago
imago1002918770h
News

Two Etihad Exits Completed, Oleksandr Zinchenko Subject to Interest From Spain - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 20th 2022

12 hours ago
imago1009237670h
News

Riyad Mahrez Targets Manchester City Availability For Southampton Clash Following Algeria AFCON Exit

12 hours ago
Mahrez vs Burnley
News

Riyad Mahrez Set for Early Manchester City Return Following Algeria Exit From Africa Cup of Nations

16 hours ago