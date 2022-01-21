17-Goal Striker Seen as Secondary Target if Manchester City Miss Out on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic is likely to move to a team that misses out on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, according to a recent report.

With the success of Pep Guardiola's false nine system this season, it would be easy to forget Manchester City are in the race for a clinical striker this summer.

Sergio Agüero's constant knee troubles combined with Gabriel Jesus' position change allowed the Catalan trial a number of different players in the role - including Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Phil Foden.

Last season, Manchester City captured their fifth Premier League title, fourth consecutive Carabao Cup crown, and reached a club-first Champions League final - narrowly losing out to Chelsea in Porto.

It was reported heavily in the summer that Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane was set to be the man tasked with leading the line, but Daniel Levy held firm and maintained his star man was not for sale.

Now, the question remains as to who Manchester City chase in the summer. According to Mark Ogden at ESPN, Dusan Vlahovic could be one the Blues look to sign.

He says Vlahovic is a man in demand, with the Serb heavily linked with a January move to Arsenal - a transfer Ogden admits is unlikely.

Despite his admirers from around Europe, the 21-year-old is likely to move to a team that misses out on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane - the two most sought-after forward's in Europe.

Manchester City are included in that discussion, with the Blues likely to look at the possibility of signing Vlahovic if deals for the aforementioned strikers fall through.

