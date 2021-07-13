£89 Million Move For Premier League Star 'Possible,' No Contact Yet For Barcelona Striker- The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #28

We're now less than one month to go until Manchester City are back in competitive action, and the transfer rumours are starting to pick up.

In fact, if today's rumours are to be believed, one Premier League star is full steam ahead in the direction of the Etihad Stadium.

You want to hear more, don't you? So let's not delay!

In today's edition, we've got updates on Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Tottenham's Harry Kane, Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann and much, much more...

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Yeah, about that train...

Dean Jones from Eurosport has provided us with a mammoth report on Manchester City's potential transfer business this summer, and he's started with Jack Grealish.

He says there's a 'feeling privately' that the deal to bring Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Premier League champions Manchester City can become possible this summer.

It is believed that Aston Villa would become open to accepting a bid, if a huge offer was to arrive - particularly one close to or higher than the current British record of £89 million.

This line of thinking seems to be quite popular.

Despite reports locally that Aston Villa are confident in keeping their star man beyond the summer transfer window, a move does seem extremely likely.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 7/10

The dynamic duo in these transfer round-ups - given the codename Batman and Robin by myself - are finally back in full swing.

On the Harry Kane saga today, Dean Jones says the striker is expected to 'reiterate his desire to leave' White Hart Lane this summer. This is if Manchester City assure him that they are 'serious about moving forward with a significant bid.'

This feels like the natural next step.

It's obvious that Daniel Levy will not budge from his astronomical asking price, so Harry Kane is going to have to push from the inside if he wants a move to the champions to materialise.

Antoine Griezmann - Rumour Rating: 1/10

Well this is a strong rumour, but it's also one that virtually kills all links between Antoine Griezmann and Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano has mentioned during the latest episode of the Here We Go podcast that, at this moment in time, there has been no contact between the two parties.

Manchester City's current attacking star man Ferran Torres has been speaking to Spanish newspaper AS about the links.

"He's a great player, he's at Barça. Let's see what can happen. I don't know if Guardiola has spoken to him, but Manchester City is one of the best teams in the world that wants to have the best players to win everything."

Again, like we've stated before, this seems like a case of Barcelona trying their best to sell their dead wood.

Departures

Diego Rosa - Rumour Rating: 8/10

According to Globo Esporte, as relayed by Sport Witness, 18 year-old Diego Rosa will be with Manchester City for a month ahead of the 2021/2022 season, and should then return to Lommel on-loan.

However, it’s ‘not ruled out’ that he could be incorporated to the Manchester City first-team, despite the initial plan of a loan move.

Again, another one that's hard to read.

We'll just have to wait and see.

Claudio Gomes - Rumour Rating: 8/10

This is the final bit in Dean Jones' mega report concerning Manchester City's transfer business.

He's added that Patrick Vieira is in touch with Manchester City about potential signings for Crystal Palace. One player in particular that's in line for a move is midfielder Claudio Gomes.

This one is believable.

Crystal Palace have released a staggering 23 players, so young, cheap players on loan to bolster the Frenchman's squad is very likely.

Callum Doyle - Rumour Rating: 8/10

This is one hugely impressive story given the age of the player in question.

According to an exclusive report from Roker Report on Tuesday night, Manchester City academy centre-back Callum Doyle is in talks with Sunderland over a two-year loan move to the North-East.

The 17 year-old has been hugely impressive for both the under-18s and under-23s for Manchester City in recent months, and a step into regular league football will certainly do no harm to his development as an up and coming professional in the game.

Writing on the reasoning behind the use of two-year loan deals, Scott Wilson of the Northern Echo has explained that Manchester City feel it gives emerging youth talents a 'degree of security and stability' that is beneficial to their development.

