A £300M budget, an imminent signing, and agents providing threats - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #3

As day three kicked into action, not many would have expected the chaos that subsequently ensued over the course of the day. From City Football Group signings to the first major development of the summer, here is your complete round-up of all the days events.

£300M In The Pot

According to writer and journalist Pol Ballus, speaking exclusively to the 9320 Podcast, Manchester City could have a transfer budget of around £300 million to spend this summer. The Etihad side are reportedly interested in strengthening the squad with two centre-backs, a winger, and possibly another attacking player or a false nine, which would be the clubs 'fourth priority area' to look at.

Nathan Ake For Sale?

The rumours of a move for Dutch international centre-back Nathan Ake continue to rumble on. With their recent relegation to the second tier of English football, Bournemouth may be forced to take a price reduction for the homegrown defender (currently valued at around £40 million), as he does not have a relegation clause in his contract, according to information provided by the Telegraph.

Plenty Of Room For Diego

With the defensive overhaul underway and Kalidou Koulibaly negotiations appearing to go ever so slightly sour, Manchester City continue to be linked with Sevilla’s 27-year-old central-defender, Diego Carlos. Recent reports from Spanish outlet AS, as relayed by Sport Witness, suggest that Manchester City will have 'plenty of room in the budget' to meet the €60 million asking price of the La Liga club. If true, this places City in a better position than league rivals Liverpool, who are also interested in Carlos.

Contract Talks With Tosin

Tosin Adarabioyo, the 22-year-old centre-back developed in the Manchester City youth academy, has significantly impressed during his loan spell at Championship side Blackburn Rovers - potentially leading to the reward of a fresh contract at the Etihad Stadium, according to Lancashire Telegraph.

With big changes in the defence on the horizon for Manchester City, Adarabioyo could push for a role in the first team squad. The Englishman made 35 Championship appearances across the 2019/20 season, scoring three goals in the process.

Adarabioyo spoke about his ambitions at Manchester City in a recent interview with the Guardian; “In five years’ time, I’d like to be captain of Manchester City and have won the Premier League and the Champions League.”

Agent Threatens Alaba Move

According to German newspaper SPORTBILD, as relayed by popular independent Bayern Munich news source iMiaSanMia, the agent of David Alaba agent is 'threatening' the Bavarian club with the possibility of his client leaving on a free transfer in 2021, with his contract running down.

The versatile Austrian defender has been linked with both Manchester City and PSG, and both clubs have been 'brought into play'. Bayern Munich could be forced into selling the player this summer, in order to avoid him seeing the full-back walking away for free next summer.

Close To Completion

Manchester City and Valencia have now reached a 'closed agreement' for the transfer of Spanish winger Ferran Torres (20), initially according to Hector Gomez, but reported across various Spanish and English media outlets.

The two clubs are now exchanging contracts, but have fully agreed on terms for the transfer. The deal is reported to around €25 million plus another €12 million in possible bonuses for individual achievements, such as the player winning the Ballon d’Or award.

Torres is set to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, and it is claimed that he rejected significant offers from Real Madrid, who fought for the player's signature until the very last moment, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus.

Additionally, Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain has approved the potential loan deal of Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera going in the other direction to Valencia. The potential deal is reportedly a loan with an option to buy.

Porro On The Verge Of Portugal

Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon are in advanced talks over a two-year loan deal for right-back Pedro Porro. According to O'Jogo as relayed by Sport Witness, the two clubs now only need to agree on a purchase option. Should Sporting choose to sign Porro on a permanent deal in 2022, they would like to pay less than €10 million, however Manchester City want €12 million.

Right-BackSZN Is Underway

One official piece of news saw Manchester City have complete the signing of right-back Issa Kabore from Belgian club Mechelen on a five-year deal. Kabore has registered one assist in five appearances in the Belgian top flight. The 19-year-old will return to Mechelen on loan for the duration of the 2020/21 season.

Director Responds To David Claims

Following reports on Tuesday linking Manchester City legend David Silva with a move to Serie A side Lazio, the club's sporting director Igli Tare has since responded to the suggestions in an interview with Sky Sport in Italy.

Tare exclaimed; "He's a great player, but in this moment I don't know where these things are born. I learned from friends in common that he'd like a different experience than the English one of the past ten years, but between saying and doing there's an ocean."

Not the most convincing of responses considering a portion of the reasoning behind the initial story was based around the director himself already having had dinner with the veteran midfielder.

