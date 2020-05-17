City Xtra
"A dream of mine is to be there" - Raheem Sterling reveals future transfer plans

harryasiddall

In a video posted on Sunday morning by Raheem Sterling on his YouTube channel, the winger revealed that it's his dream to one day play in the USA. 

The video contains a conversation with US women's national team star Megan Rapinoe. They discuss various different topics including fashion, media abuse, aspirations and the England National Team.

One thing that will interest Manchester City fans however, is when Sterling goes onto talk about his dreams and aspirations for the future: "I love it, I love that country. A dream of mine is to be there," Sterling begins. 

"I'm not sure where in the country would be nice. But I'm sure there would be a lot of places." 

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The England international has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid since his upturn in form under Pep Guardiola's stewardship. However, playing in America does seem to interest Sterling and could be a future venture later on in his career. 

Typically, a move the MLS is seen as the last in a players career. Swapping the intense years of European football for a calm and easy place to wind down your playing days; as seen previously with the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. 

