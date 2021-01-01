A pursuit of two Premier League stars for Pep Guardiola, and one defender imminently out of the door - Man City Transfer Breakdown #1

Yes, we're back! January is upon us which means it's the start of a new calendar, but far more importantly, the transfer market is well and truly upon us!

We're more than aware that this month may be a very quiet one for Manchester City, however that certainly won't stop the rumours coming in from all corners of the globe across the course of the month - and we'll be here to break down each and every one of them, every single day.

This time, we'll be taking a deeper look at each story, and ranking each one with their own unique rating and analysis so you know exactly whether to believe it, or not!

Each story will receive a rating between 1 and 10 - the higher the number, the more reliable and believable the story is. Simple, right? This ranking will take into account a number of factors: the reliability of the source, the players in question, the timing of the deal, the fees involved, and past history involving the player or the deal!

So now that's cleared up, let's get right into it!

-----

Barcelona to 'announce' Garcia in January

[Rumour rating: 9.5]

What more needs to be said about this one other than the rating itself? This deal is practically complete - the player wants the move to Barcelona and Barcelona only, Barcelona want the player, and Manchester City, despite what some corners are suggesting, won't be too crushed by seeing the Spaniard leave.

Perhaps the only thing that could sway slightly away from what the report is suggesting is Barcelona putting in a low bid for Garcia during the January window, and secure the player six months early. This seems unlikely given how firm Manchester City were on his valuation last summer - a valuation that should still stand at around £20 million, despite his contract ending this coming summer.

A little bit of further insight into the Eric Garcia situation came courtesy of an exclusive interview from Barcelona news page, BarcaUniversal - who delivered an exclusive interview with one of the leading presidential candidates, Victor Font.

Font opened up on La Masia, and discussed the situation which initially took the teenage defender to Manchester, and Pep Guardiola's role in those discussions. Perhaps this provides some sort of insight into the decisions at play that are encouraging Garcia to lean towards the Camp Nou once again...

-----

A €100M bid for Harry Kane?!

[Rumour rating: 2]

There are only two things that keep this away from being a solid zero when it comes to rating this story - firstly; Manchester City's desire to sign a world class striker next summer, and two; slightly more reliable claims in recent years linking the Etihad club with the Spurs striker.

It's difficult to foresee a scenario where a German newspaper or journalist would have the inside track on a deal consisting of two Premier League clubs. We're don't deny that Falk can be very reliable when it comes to some deals, however they usually concern German clubs or German players.

We're referring back to the time when he was practically spot on throughout the Leroy Sane saga, and also how he first broke interest from City in Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach late last year - a deal which, although is far from completion, looks to be heading in some sort of right direction.

-----

City 'increasingly hot' on Digne

[Rumour rating: 2]

This one is going firmly in the same bracket as the aforementioned Harry Kane story. The chances of him leaving in this window are firmly impossible, and when it comes to next summer, well it's going to take some form of record fee to take a top Premier League full-back.

That's not to mention the fact that the Frenchman is on the verge of signing a new deal at Goodison Park, which although wouldn't completely rule out a move to the Etihad Stadium, it would certainly increase any transfer fee dramatically.

We're convinced Digne would be on a shortlist of possible left-back targets, although on this one, we'll be waiting for something a little more reliable and possibly for circumstances to change for the player or club - which at present, seem unlikely.

-----

Eyes on the summer, not January

[Rumour rating: 8]

We're more than aware of the hit and miss record this particular source has when it comes to Manchester City, although the story itself is very likely and aligns itself with news that has been reported over the past few weeks.

Pep Guardiola himself suggested that the club would not be looking to conduct business in the upcoming window, due to a combination of availability and finances.

There is a slim chance the club could recruit a left-back, however it all comes back to the availability factor, and the fact of the matter is that it's going to be very difficult for City to recruit a first-rate target in the middle of the season.

As for new contracts, it's a known fact that Kevin De Bruyne is negotiating with the club directly, so expect that one to align with this report and see the Belgian put pen to paper on fresh terms with the club over the course of the coming weeks.

-----

You can follow the author here: @FreddiePye_

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra