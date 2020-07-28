'A star in the making' - Man City linked with bizarre bid for free agent

Manchester City could be set to make a shock move for Cameron Coxe (21), after the young right-back's contract with EFL side Cardiff City expired, reports WalesOnline.

The defender, a Wales Under-21 international, has been considered 'a star in the making' within the Cardiff setup for a while.

However, Coxe opted to run down his contract and leave the Welsh side as a free agent. He has made 4 first-team appearances, all in cup competitions.

City have allegedly already scouted the full-back several times, and are set to make a move ahead of seeking a loan move to a CFG side such as Melbourne City or Girona.

Cardiff's website described Coxe as 'an athletic, powerful and modern full-back who likes to get forward and play on the front foot'.

Cheltenham Town are also said to be interested in the free agent.

It's fair to say Kyle Walker is not exactly going to be overly concerned at the prospect of Coxe's arrival.

