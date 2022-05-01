"A Well Placed Contact at Man City Tells Me..." - Significant Erling Haaland Transfer Update Takes Norwegian Closer to Etihad Stadium

A recent transfer update circulating on social media has now stated that an inside contact at Manchester City has all-but confirmed Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland will be signed by the club at the end of the ongoing season.

The transfer of Erling Haaland to Manchester City would certainly signal the end of Pep Guardiola's side playing without a single recognised striker in the side, with a false-nine system preferred for the majority of the past two seasons.

It would also represent a significant boost to the defending Premier League champions' profile, with Erling Haaland widely regarded as one of the biggest names and hottest prospects within the sport.

IMAGO / Revierfoto According to TransferChecker, Manchester City are all set to complete the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer. IMAGO / Beautiful Sports The social media account claims, "A well placed contact at Manchester City tells me they’re going to sign Erling Haaland in (the) summer. Everyone on every side of the conversation is expecting it to go ahead." In addition, potential competition from other major European sides such as Real Madrid - who are seen as Manchester City's chief rival in the race for Haaland's signature - will reportedly not prevent the deal. IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

TransferChecker adds, "Interest from other clubs not expected to be an issue. No two ways about it. Manchester City will be his destination."

The claim only adds to the chorus of reports in the media that say Pep Guardiola's side are indeed on the verge of winning the race to sign the Norway international.

The negotiations with Borussia Dortmund are not expected to be a problem, with the player's contract containing a €75 million release clause.

However, the recent tragic passing of the player's agent, Mino Raiola could make concluding the deal more problematic.

Erling Haaland’s season has been undermined by injuries, but the striker has still managed to score 18 goals in 21 Bundesliga matches, as well as four in two DFB Pokal matches and another three in three Champions League group games.

With Sergio Aguero's departure last summer, Manchester City's squad has lacked the presence of a reliable forward up-front, but the potential arrival of Erling Haaland would see the end to that.

