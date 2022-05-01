Skip to main content

"A Well Placed Contact at Man City Tells Me..." - Significant Erling Haaland Transfer Update Takes Norwegian Closer to Etihad Stadium

A recent transfer update circulating on social media has now stated that an inside contact at Manchester City has all-but confirmed Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland will be signed by the club at the end of the ongoing season.

The transfer of Erling Haaland to Manchester City would certainly signal the end of Pep Guardiola's side playing without a single recognised striker in the side, with a false-nine system preferred for the majority of the past two seasons.

It would also represent a significant boost to the defending Premier League champions' profile, with Erling Haaland widely regarded as one of the biggest names and hottest prospects within the sport. 

imago1011606887h

According to TransferChecker, Manchester City are all set to complete the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer.

imago1011610413h

The social media account claims, "A well placed contact at Manchester City tells me they’re going to sign Erling Haaland in (the) summer. Everyone on every side of the conversation is expecting it to go ahead."

In addition, potential competition from other major European sides such as Real Madrid - who are seen as Manchester City's chief rival in the race for Haaland's signature - will reportedly not prevent the deal.

imago1011600526h

TransferChecker adds, "Interest from other clubs not expected to be an issue. No two ways about it. Manchester City will be his destination." 

The claim only adds to the chorus of reports in the media that say Pep Guardiola's side are indeed on the verge of winning the race to sign the Norway international.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The negotiations with Borussia Dortmund are not expected to be a problem, with the player's contract containing a €75 million release clause.

However, the recent tragic passing of the player's agent, Mino Raiola could make concluding the deal more problematic. 

Erling Haaland’s season has been undermined by injuries, but the striker has still managed to score 18 goals in 21 Bundesliga matches, as well as four in two DFB Pokal matches and another three in three Champions League group games. 

With Sergio Aguero's departure last summer, Manchester City's squad has lacked the presence of a reliable forward up-front, but the potential arrival of Erling Haaland would see the end to that. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Pep vs Leeds Away
News

Pep Guardiola Sends 'Champions' Message to Manchester City Squad After Leeds United Victory

By Vayam Lahoti11 hours ago
City players cover vs Leeds Away 2
News

Manchester City Receive Potential Defensive Blow in Addition to Injured Duo in Leeds Win

By Vayam Lahoti12 hours ago
Ake goal vs Leeds Away
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen12 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus vs RMA
News

Confirmed Line-Ups: Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Siddall16 hours ago
imago1011619169h
News

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's Future Plans Depends on Champions League Success

By Harry Siddall18 hours ago
imago1010848703h
News

Roberto Mancini Could Make Premier League Return THIS SUMMER With Top-Flight Side Considering Approach

By Srinivas SadhanandApr 29, 2022
imago1011600170h
Transfer Rumours

From Italy: Juventus Now Following Situation of Manchester City Star After Recent Developments

By Srinivas SadhanandApr 29, 2022
KDB goal vs RMA Home
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne Approaching Major Landmarks - Leeds United vs Manchester City Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Srinivas SadhanandApr 29, 2022