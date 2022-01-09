AC Milan ‘Evaluated’ the Idea of Signing Versatile Man City Star in January

AC Milan have ‘evaluated’ the idea of signing Nathan Aké in January after finding themselves in a defensive crisis, according to a report from Italy.

Nathan Aké has emerged as a crucial member of this Manchester City side this season, impressing every time he steps on the pitch.

Deployed at both centre-back and left-back on multiple occasions, the Dutchman has possibly been in the most promising vein of form since making the move to the Etihad Stadium in 2020.

As per a report by Sky Sports in Italy, relayed by Milan Live and translated by Sport Witness, AC Milan are understood to have ‘evaluated’ the possibility of signing Aké in the January transfer window.

However, further details have suggested that the availability of the former Bournemouth star for a potential switch has not been ‘mentioned’.

With injuries and Covid-19 cases dismantling their depth in defence, the Serie A side are said to be ‘focused’ on signing a player that operates in the Premier League as an emergency buy.

Despite Milan’s supposed interest in Nathan Ake, it is impossible to imagine that the Premier League champions will let such a vital squad player leave as early as in January.

After all, it was his heroic goal-line clearance against Arsenal while occupying an unnatural left-back role that spurred City on to win the contest 2-1.

While his brilliant display as Ruben Dias’ centre-back partner against Swindon Town is just another example of how seamlessly the Dutch international is able to slot into two separate roles, every time he is called upon.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are side are competing on three separate fronts this season and the last thing the club would want to do is sanction the sale of one of their most versatile assets.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra