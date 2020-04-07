AC Milan hold meeting with Man City star's entourage over potential summer move

With his time at Manchester City coming closer to an end, David Silva has been linked with a move to a number of clubs across the world. The latest appears to be AC Milan, with a meeting reportedly being held between representatives of both the club and player, according to Corriere dello Sport.

AC Milan are no strangers to bringing slightly older players to the club, having recently re-signed 38 year-old Zlatan Imbrahimovic. According to Corriere dello Sport; the Rossoneri are still in need of the "experience and leadership" that David Silva would bring.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Milan outifit currently sit in seventh place and have failed to reach the top four for the last six seasons. With 74 goals and 137 assists for Manchester City under his belt, the Spanish playmaker would be a massive boost to the struggling Italian giants.

The current captain's contract is due to expire in June 2020, although with the season held up due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, FIFA have confirmed that contracts can be extended by a short period until the domestic season is played to a conclusion.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra