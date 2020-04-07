City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

AC Milan hold meeting with Man City star's entourage over potential summer move

richarddugdale

With his time at Manchester City coming closer to an end, David Silva has been linked with a move to a number of clubs across the world. The latest appears to be AC Milan, with a meeting reportedly being held between representatives of both the club and player, according to Corriere dello Sport.

AC Milan are no strangers to bringing slightly older players to the club, having recently re-signed 38 year-old Zlatan Imbrahimovic. According to Corriere dello Sport; the Rossoneri are still in need of the "experience and leadership" that David Silva would bring. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Milan outifit currently sit in seventh place and have failed to reach the top four for the last six seasons. With 74 goals and 137 assists for Manchester City under his belt, the Spanish playmaker would be a massive boost to the struggling Italian giants.

The current captain's contract is due to expire in June 2020, although with the season held up due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, FIFA have confirmed that contracts can be extended by a short period until the domestic season is played to a conclusion.

sheffield-wednesday-v-manchester-city-fa-cup-fifth-round (8)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City defender's England career 'dead in the water' after breaking quarantine rules

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker's England career is all but over as manager Gareth Southgate has been 'left seething' after he broke quarantine rules.

DanielBower

Man City defender not deemed a 'priority target' by Inter Milan

Joao Cancelo has not been deemed a 'priority target' for Inter Milan this summer according to reports.

Harry Winters

Man City 'withdraw' from signing Inter star - Pep Guardiola 'torpedoed' idea

Manchester City have reportedly 'withdrawn' from the idea of signing Inter star Lautaro Martinez after Pep Guardiola 'torpedoed' the idea.

Danny Lardner

Serie A midfielder 'close' to both Man City and Real Madrid - talks between camps already underway

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has already had talks with both Manchester City and Real Madrid over a potential transfer.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola and senior Man City officials take pay cuts amid coronavirus crisis

Pep Guardiola and several senior figures at Manchester City have taken pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Freddie Pye

"He keeps going, just keeps on coming at you" - Wan Bissaka names Man City winger as his toughest opponent

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has named Raheem Sterling as the toughest opponent he's faced.

Danny Lardner

Man City 'moving concretely' for Lyon star - Juventus also interested

Manchester City have been 'moving more concretely' for Lyon star Houssem Aouar in recent weeks.

Danny Lardner

Season ticket payments the latest in a long line of PR issues at Man City

In the midst of the global pandemic taking place, Joe Butterfield looks into how Manchester City has handled the PR aspect of this last few weeks.

Joe Butterfield

David Silva debating 'two interesting proposals' from US and Japanese sides

Manchester City legend David Silva has 'two interesting proposals' from US and Japanese clubs, when he departs the club at the end of the season.

Danny Lardner

Man City will NOT be utilising the UK Government’s furlough scheme

Manchester City have become the first Premier League club to confirm that they won’t be utilising the UK Government’s furlough scheme

Harry Winters