AC Milan Monitoring Ongoing Situation of Manchester City Forward

Serie A giants AC Milan are monitoring the ongoing contractual situation of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, and could swoop in for the winger this summer, according to new information out Italy.

With news breaking this week that Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Borussia Dortmund star-man Erling Haaland, we could be in for an attacking revamp at the Etihad club during the summer transfer window.

While Haaland appears all but set to join the club in the summer, Manchester City have also recently completed the £14 million signing of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez to add to their star-studded attacking force.

As a result of potentially two incomings, the Etihad hierarchy could look to move some current players on to avoid any bloating in the squad.

Raheem Sterling is yet to sign a new deal with the club, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season. Despite being one of the most prolific players during Pep Guardiola's tenure at the club, the England international has often found himself out of the team.

According to Italy-based transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, AC Milan are currently 'monitoring' Raheem Sterling's condition, and could potentially make an offer to sign him this summer.

With the winger entering the final 12 months of his deal during the window, his price could significantly drop, resulting in clubs like Milan who have not been big financial hitters in the market as of late to be able to afford him.

Recent reports have suggested that Raheem Sterling has been in discussions with Manchester City in order to sign a new deal, but no concrete offers have been made or signed as of yet.

With Sterling appearing to become a second choice option for Pep Guardiola on the wing as of late, one could only assume his head could be turned if clubs as prestigious as Milan come knocking in the summer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube