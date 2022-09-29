Report: AC Milan Offer Manchester City Target Rafael Leao New Contract

AC Milan are understandably desperate to keep hold of Portuguese winger Rafael Leao.

Signed from Ligue one club Lille in 2019, the 23-year-old has gone on to become one of the most important players at the club and was a key figure in the Milan side that won the Scudetto last season.

In 34 league games last season, Leao scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists- representing an outstanding return for such a young player.

And the Portugal international has shown so signs of slowing down this season, having already scored three goals and provided a further three assists in just six games this campaign.

Given Leao's fine form over the last 12 months and the fact that he now has less than two years left on his current contract, it is of little surprise that there are several clubs believed to be interested in signing the Serie A title winner.

Among those clubs are Manchester City and Chelsea, who have been persistently rumoured to hold an interest in the 23-year-old.

However, it appears that his current employers have made a new attempt to try and keep one of their star men at the club.

Per Tuttomercatoweb (as relayed and translated by Football Italia), the Rossoneri have offered Leao a contract worth €6million per season plus bonuses, in an attempt to 'stave off' both City and Chelsea.

It is believed that Leao wants a contract worth €7million, however, Milan's new offer is believed to reach that figure with the bonuses and add-ons included in the deal.

Whether the player deems this an acceptable offer or not remains to be seen, as there is no mention of how likely he is to accept the new offer.

However, if he does sign a new contract it would seem almost impossible that the Portugal international would move next summer as this would allow Milan to massively inflate their asking price for the winger.

