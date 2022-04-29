AC Milan Target Manchester City Star With Etihad Club Set to Demand Fee in Region of €40M

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has been linked with a number of major European sides recently, with Serie A title contenders AC Milan the latest to be linked to the Algerian.

AC Milan are currently leading the race to win the Serie A title this season, with Stefano Pioli's side enjoying a two-point lead over local rivals Inter Milan.

Now, they may also be leading another race - that is, the one for Manchester City star, Riyad Mahrez's signature.

The Etihad Stadium winger is having an excellent season under Pep Guardiola, with 23 goals and a further eight assists to his name - making the player the top scorer for Manchester City so far this season.

However, with his existing contract set to expire at the end of the 2022/2023 season, speculation over his future has been prevalent in the press in recent months.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Italian newspaper Tuttosport, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness, report that a consortium led by financial interests in Bahrain is close to purchasing AC Milan - and Riyad Mahrez will be their 'first objective' in the summer transfer market. IMAGO / Sportimage The Algeria international is considered to be of sufficient quality to 'undoubtedly shift the balance' in Italy, states the report, as AC Milan battle to re-establish themselves as a dominant force. Tuttosport also add that Riyad Mahrez's arrival 'would raise the technical ability of a right-wing that, in the last five years, has never made the leap in quality'. French giants Paris Saint-Germain - who are certainly familiar with the Manchester City star's abilities - are also credited with an interest, and could represent major competition for AC Milan in the battle for Riyad Mahrez. IMAGO / Action Plus

Additionally, fellow Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, also relayed and translated by Sport Witness, claim that Manchester City would demand a fee that is 'high, but not too much over €40 million', with Mahrez's contract situation a factor limiting his fee.

The move would, though, be contingent on the takeover happening, as Riyad Mahrez's wages are said to be out of the reach of Pioli's team in their current financial situation.

The talk over his future is unlikely to faze Riyad Mahrez, who added to his impressive returns last Tuesday night, with a stunning assist for Kevin de Bruyne to open the scoring against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first-leg.

The winger could be a key player for Pep Guardiola, as the Blues aim to retain their Premier League title and win the Champions League for the first time in the club's history in the remaining games of the season.

