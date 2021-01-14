NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
"After this season, I don't want to be loaned out" - Man City loanee discusses his future

Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha, on loan at Anderlecht, has spoken out about his desire to remain at one club for an extended period of time.
Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha, on loan at Anderlecht, has spoken out about his desire to remain at one club for an extended period of time. 

While most big European clubs have a plethora of young talents rotating in and out of loan deals, it can be hard for players to grow in that back and forth environment, as explained by the 22-year-old.

As reported by Belgian outlet Sport Voetbal, and translated by Sport Witness, the young German had this to say on his time on loan in Belgium, and his future desires:

“After this season, I don't want to be loaned out. I want to stay with the same club for one, two, three or even four years. I don't rule out an extended stay at Anderlecht. Moving/getting used to a new environment is difficult."

"It is now going well for me at Anderlecht and the better I perform, the stronger my negotiating position will be. I will then be able to weigh up all my options myself for the first time.”

Nmecha has started this season flying; scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League, Belgiums first division. 

