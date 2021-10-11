    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Agent Claims Man City Star Has ‘Very High Costs’ Which Could Deny High-Profile Transfer

    Gabriel Jesus' agent has provided an insight into speculation that linked the Manchester City forward with a move away from the club this summer.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The 24-year-old has been handed a new lease of life at the Etihad Stadium after being operated on the right side of attack since the start of the season.

    Jesus, who bagged 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions last term, was often named amongst the substitutes in crunch league and cup ties by City boss Pep Guardiola.

    The false-nine system that proved to work so well for City for much of the previous campaign saw Jesus linked with a move away from the Sky Blues, who were in the market for a top centre-forward themselves.

    READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

    Jesus' agent Giovanni Branchini has recently commented on the forward's chances of beginning a new chapter after it was reported during the summer that the attacker was open to leaving City amid interest from a few clubs from Italy.

    "He (Jesus) has never been on the transfer market," said Branchini, as per Italian outlet Calciomercato.

    "I don't think he (Jesus) was close to anyone. Now, he has very high costs, slightly off the market for Italian clubs."

    READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

    READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

    However, since being switched over to the right flank by Guardiola, Jesus has been in fine form for the Premier League champions, who secured the arrival of the Brazil international from Palmeiras in 2017.

    The forward, who has had seven direct goal contributions so far this season, will be in contention for City's upcoming league clash against Burnley.

    After being Sergio Aguero's understudy during his first few seasons at City, it will be interesting to see how Jesus fares this season, with the Manchester side yet to replace the prolific Argentine, who left for Barcelona in June.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Jesus CX
    Transfer Rumours

    Agent Claims Man City Star Has ‘Very High Costs’ Which Could Deny High-Profile Transfer

    4 minutes ago
    Kane happy 2021 22
    Transfer Rumours

    Premier League Director Sends Warning to Man City Over Striker Target Who ‘Loves’ Current Club

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35505248
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne Grabs Third Assist - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Five

    17 hours ago
    sipa_35417526
    News

    Ferran Torres Reveals Where His Best Position is Amid Calls For Starting Berth at Striker for Man City

    18 hours ago
    sipa_35448332
    News

    Real Madrid Attempted To Sign Man City Forward FOUR Times

    20 hours ago
    Haaland 11
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City In Line For Major Erling Haaland Transfer Boost Courtesy of £50M Sponsorship Deal

    21 hours ago
    sipa_33364151
    News

    "Southgate Take Notes", "He Could Replace Pep!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Player Missing Training Due to Injury

    21 hours ago
    sipa_35182561
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Want 'Guaranteed Replacement' For Star Forward Before Sanctioning High-Profile European Transfer

    21 hours ago