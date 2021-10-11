Agent Claims Man City Star Has ‘Very High Costs’ Which Could Deny High-Profile Transfer

Gabriel Jesus' agent has provided an insight into speculation that linked the Manchester City forward with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old has been handed a new lease of life at the Etihad Stadium after being operated on the right side of attack since the start of the season.

Jesus, who bagged 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions last term, was often named amongst the substitutes in crunch league and cup ties by City boss Pep Guardiola.

The false-nine system that proved to work so well for City for much of the previous campaign saw Jesus linked with a move away from the Sky Blues, who were in the market for a top centre-forward themselves.

Jesus' agent Giovanni Branchini has recently commented on the forward's chances of beginning a new chapter after it was reported during the summer that the attacker was open to leaving City amid interest from a few clubs from Italy.

"He (Jesus) has never been on the transfer market," said Branchini, as per Italian outlet Calciomercato.

"I don't think he (Jesus) was close to anyone. Now, he has very high costs, slightly off the market for Italian clubs."

However, since being switched over to the right flank by Guardiola, Jesus has been in fine form for the Premier League champions, who secured the arrival of the Brazil international from Palmeiras in 2017.

The forward, who has had seven direct goal contributions so far this season, will be in contention for City's upcoming league clash against Burnley.

After being Sergio Aguero's understudy during his first few seasons at City, it will be interesting to see how Jesus fares this season, with the Manchester side yet to replace the prolific Argentine, who left for Barcelona in June.

