Agent confirms interest from Man City in €40M-rated Serie A midfielder

The agent of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has confirmed interest from Manchester City in the 23-year-old, during an interview with Sport Italia on Thursday night.

First suggestions of interest from Pep Guardiola's side emerged in an exclusive report from the Mail earlier this week, claiming that the player had been 'shortlisted' by the Etihad club ahead of a potential switch during the summer window.

The feeling in many corners is that the defensive midfield area will be at the very forefront of Manchester City's focus in the summer market, courtesy of a combination of two crucial factors.

Firstly, the apparent struggles of Rodrigo according to some fans, and secondly, the departure of Fernandinho - who, unless he signs a new extension, will leave the club upon the expiry of his current contract.

However, as per the agent of Manuel Locatelli on Thursday night, a replacement name is already being monitored by Manchester City - aligning firmly with reports from the Mail earlier this week. The 23-year-olds representative, Stefano Castelnuovo told Sport Italia, “Sassuolo is unlikely to sell in the January market. Manchester City are one of the teams that are monitoring him for the next market...”

Other names reportedly on an ever-growing shortlist for Manchester City officials in the defensive midfield department include the likes of Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, and AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer.

However, it was reported by Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast in the last few weeks that the focus appeared to be more on the former than the Algerian midfielder of Serie A.

