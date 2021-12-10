Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Agent Jorge Mendes Opens Talks With Man City Over High-Profile £113M Forward Signing

    There's a new transfer headline that has been doing the rounds in recent hours, and it concerns a name that Manchester City fans will have been familiar with from over a year ago.
    Author:

    With the January transfer window set to start in less than a month, super agent Jorge Mendes is making the news once again, but this time around, concerning a different client in his impressive portfolio of footballers.

    That name is the impressive Atletico Madrid forward, Joao Felix - who is now being linked with a high-profile move to Manchester City, with the Etihad club still in search of their long-term Sergio Aguero replacement.

    According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes has been in contact with Manchester City 'for days', eyeing up a possible move to the Etihad Stadium for his La Liga client.

    With Manchester City’s failed pursuit for Harry Kane in the summer and the constant speculation around possible moves for Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic for next season, Joao Felix is considered to be the latest addition to their striker shortlist.

    However, the 22-year old fits the false nine mould, unlike other transfer targets that have been reported.

    Read More

    With the Blues already flying high without operating with a natural striker, and the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva playing centrally at times during the ongoing season, Joao Felix being a legitimate option for the Manchester City board cannot be confirmed yet.

    With a mere 17 La Liga starts under Diego Simeone’s La Liga title winners last season, it is clear to see that the Portuguese superstar’s stock has fallen since his much-reported £113 million move to the Spanish capital.

    Add to that the chaos that ensued when the Premier League champions tried to do business with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a possible deal for Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season, and this potential transfer has several question marks over it.

    While many fans will be keen to assess whether this particular story picks up the pace in the coming days, Joao Felix to Manchester City looks unlikely at this present moment.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1007902115h
    Transfer Rumours

    Agent Jorge Mendes Opens Talks With Man City Over High-Profile £113M Forward Signing

    just now
    imago1008454098h
    News

    Man City Star 'Much Happier' in Manchester Amidst Exit Talk - Key Conversation With Pep Guardiola Revealed

    2 minutes ago
    imago0023584828h
    News

    "That's What I Love About the Club!" - Man City Legend Provides Wholesome Account of Etihad Supporters

    13 hours ago
    imago0049072081h
    News

    Ferran Torres Provides Significant Fitness Update Amid Ongoing Barcelona Transfer Links

    14 hours ago
    imago0036551369h
    News

    Confirmed: Man City's Potential Opponents in the Champions League Round of 16

    14 hours ago
    imago0044521912h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Names Liverpool Moment As 'One of the Best' Man City Memories

    15 hours ago
    Cancelo vs PSG Home
    News

    "Give Him Whatever He Wants", "Lifetime Contract Please!" - Plenty of Man City Fans Excited By Major Contract Renewal Update on Key Star

    16 hours ago
    imago0032737217h
    News

    "What a Legend", "He Should Rename Him Maguire and Varane!" - Many Man City Fans React to Funny Video of Bernardo Silva

    16 hours ago