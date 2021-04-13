Agent Mino Raiola hints at protest against Borussia Dortmund's stance on Erling Haaland - possible boost for Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc and Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raoila have exchanged verbal jousts in the midst of the transfer saga for the star Norwegian forward - who is undoubtedly European football’s hottest property.

According to quotes relayed by German outlet Sport1, Zorc claims that Borussia Dortmund are firm in their stance that they do not have any intention of selling the 20 year-old this summer, despite interest from Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and many other top clubs in Europe.

"I like to stick to what the contractual basis looks like and how the direct discussions were held last week. We have very clear plans to go into the new season with Erling", said Michael Zorc.

However, Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola responded in kind.

"I can confirm that I was in Dortmund for talks. Michael Zorc made it clear to us that BVB Erling does not want to sell this summer. I respect this opinion, but what does not automatically mean that I also agree. BVB were very clear in their views. We are okay with that," said Raiola.

While the pair seem to have differing views on the situation, one thing is for certain - Borussia Dortmund can likely sell Erling Haaland this summer for nearly double the amount possible next summer - as the youngster's release clause of €75 million will kick in by that time.

Many clubs have insisted that they will not pay the €150 million to €180 million price tag that is being suggested in several corners, however, if any club do come by with a sizeable offer, the German club would surely have an incentive to sell.

