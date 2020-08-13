City Xtra
Agent of centre-back set to present €65 million offer to Napoli - Man City in 'advanced talks'

harryasiddall

The agent of Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly is set to present an offer worth €65 million to Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis after positive talks between the two clubs in Capri this week, according to Il Matino.

It's no secret the Senegalese international is top of Manchester City's wanted list in the centre-back department. After landing Bournemouth's Nathan Aké for £41 million, Koulibaly looks to be next on the clubs list of defensive targets this summer.

parma-calcio-v-ssc-napoli-serie-a (1)
(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

According to Il Matino, Fali Ramadani, the agent of Koulibaly, was set to arrive in Capri and present Manchester City's offer of €65 million. It's said the club are 'serious' about his signing and have already offered him a four-year deal worth around €6.5 million a year.

Despite Koulibaly and City being in 'advanced talks', Nico Schira has reported Napoli are demanding in excess of €80 million for their star man - a valuation way short of what City have offered.

