Agent of Napoli star has arrived to 'act as a bridge' in negotiations with Man City - club preparing a new bid

Jack Walker

Over the weekend, the agent of Kalidou Koulibaly - Fali Ramadani - arrived in Manchester, to try and 'act as a bridge' in negotiations between Man City and Napoli, according to CorSport.

Negotiations have been slow and complicated between the two clubs, after a failed deal for Jorginho back in 2018 led to a massive breakdown in their previously positive relationship.

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-napoli (1)

It was recently revealed by the notoriously tricky Aurelio Di Laurentiis that Manchester City refused to negotiate directly with the Napoli president, with the wounds from 2018 still clearly stinging.

Fali Ramadani has had to act as a middle man in the deal, with his client Koulibaly itching for negotiations to reach some sort of conclusion.

The result of Ramadani's visit to Manchester remains to be seen, with the agent expected to travel back to Capri on either Monday or Tuesday.

Image placeholder title

Earlier this morning, Fabrizio Romano has said City are preparing a new bid for Koulibaly. Napoli will reportedly not accept anything under a bid of €75 million plus add-ons, with personal terms already being agreed.

Repubblica backs up these claims saying the club 'must abandon' the idea getting the centre-back on a cut-price of €65 million and just pay the asking price if they want to get the deal over the line.

-----

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PAUL SAS
PAUL SAS

City shouls forget K Koulibaly and sign D Upamecano R Dias or G Soyuncu and sell N OTAMENDI ASAP

by

bigalfromeccles