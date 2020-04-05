Agent claims Man City's DOF has 'personally enquired' about Rangers star

A Romanian football agent has claimed that Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has personally inquired about Rangers winger Ianis Hagi, according to the Daily Record.

Hagi, the son of Romanian legend Gheorghe, was having an eye-catching few months in Scotland on loan from Belgian side Genk. The 21-year-old impressed under Steven Gerrard in the Europa League, scoring three times in 11 appearances in all competitions.

(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Giovani Becali, a Romanian football agent, has said that Manchester City have shown interest in signing the player. There's little doubt that Rangers will also be keen on taking him on a permanent deal, with a reported option to buy of £4.5m.

Ianis came through the ranks at Romanian side Viitorul Constanța, which meant he had to suffer the unique pressures of developing in a youth academy named after his own father. After a short spell at Fiorentina, he returned to his boyhood team before joining Genk.

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Hagi has high expectations on his shoulders from those who remember his dad- Gheorghe played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, including a spell alongside Pep Guardiola at the latter.

