City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Agent claims Man City's DOF has 'personally enquired' about Rangers star

Nathan Allen

A Romanian football agent has claimed that Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has personally inquired about Rangers winger Ianis Hagi, according to the Daily Record. 

Hagi, the son of Romanian legend Gheorghe, was having an eye-catching few months in Scotland on loan from Belgian side Genk. The 21-year-old impressed under Steven Gerrard in the Europa League, scoring three times in 11 appearances in all competitions.

fbl-eur-c3-braga-rangers
(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Giovani Becali, a Romanian football agent, has said that Manchester City have shown interest in signing the player. There's little doubt that Rangers will also be keen on taking him on a permanent deal, with a reported option to buy of £4.5m. 

Ianis came through the ranks at Romanian side Viitorul Constanța, which meant he had to suffer the unique pressures of developing in a youth academy named after his own father. After a short spell at Fiorentina, he returned to his boyhood team before joining Genk.

sporting-braga-v-rangers-fc-uefa-europa-league-round-of-32-second-leg
(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Hagi has high expectations on his shoulders from those who remember his dad- Gheorghe played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, including a spell alongside Pep Guardiola at the latter.  

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City and Real Madrid in a '£150m tug of war' for Premier League striker

Man City and Real Madrid are reportedly in a '£150m tug of war' for Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Nathan Allen

by

BriDruid

David Silva 'certain' to be given Man City testimonial

Manchester City legend David Silva is 'certain' to be given a testimonial as he calls time on his illustrious career.

Nathan Allen

Kevin De Bruyne one of three players to 'speak up' regarding potential player cuts

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was one of only three players to speak during a video meeting regarding potential player cuts.

Nathan Allen

"Well, tomorrow I can't go, but in the future, God will say..." - Sergio Agüero speaks to Independiente manager on his future

Independiente manager Lucas Pusineri has revealed he has had conversations with Sergio Agüero about his post-City career.

Nathan Allen

Man City have allocated an 'important budget' for Argentinian wonderkid - Inter Milan also interested

Manchester City have set aside an 'important budget' for Velez Sarsfield wonderkid Thiago Almada.

Nathan Allen

Leaked 2020/21 Man City away kit recreated in concept designs

With recent leaks suggesting a certain style will be adopted in the design of Manchester City's 2020/21 away shirt - City Xtra have created some possible concept kits Puma could go for.

harryasiddall

Man City identify THREE Inter players as potential targets - one has 'caught the interest' of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have identified Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni as potential summer transfer targets.

harryasiddall

Juventus 'really like' Man City star - player exchange offered as part of the deal

Juventus have offered Douglas Costa as part of a swap deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Danny Lardner

Real Madrid will 'not consider any kind of offer' from Man City for star centre-back

Real Madrid will 'not consider any kind of offer' from Manchester City for Raphaël Varane this summer.

Danny Lardner

Former Man City record-signing claims owner 'pledged' to sign Kaka and Lionel Messi

Manchester City's former record-signing Robinho says that Sheikh Mansour pledged to sign Kaka and Lionel Messi, in conversation with Marca.

markgough96