Ajax Defender Linked With Barcelona Switch Now Tipped for Manchester City Transfer

After several weeks of strong links with a move to Barcelona, Noussair Mazraoui has now been tipped for a potential transfer to Manchester City, with one former Eredivisie veteran claiming he is ready for the next big move in his career.

Pep Guardiola's hunt for a new left-back has been apparent for years now.

With Benjamin Mendy currently suspended by the club, Manchester City coaches have been left with just three full-backs in Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, and the converted Oleskandr Zinchenko.

A variety of names have been linked to the left-back position in recent transfer windows, however the most recent report has suggested that the Etihad club should be after a right-back instead.

The player is Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, with his rise to prominence at the Eredivisie club certainly being no secret across the European game. The 24-year-old has made himself a key figure in Erik ten Hag's possession-based system, making him a prime candidate for a spot in Pep Guardiola's team, according to one claim.

IMAGO / Pro Shots Speaking to ESPN this weekend, Eredivisie veteran Karim El Ahmadi has raved about Noussair Mazraoui’s potential, claiming that he is now ready to take the next step in his career. IMAGO / Pro Shots “When I see him (Noussair Mazraoui) now, he is world class for me,” El Ahmadi told ESPN, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness. “He’s ready for any football team. Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Manchester City, he is ready.” IMAGO / Pro Shots

In Europe, the likes of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Milan have been all rumoured to be holding an interest in signing the full-back at some stage during the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Joao Cancelo's emergence as a top class left-back, despite being originally signed as right-back from Juventus in the summer of 2019, Manchester City could look to strengthen their depth on the right, to fill the hole in the full-back ranks.

However, one recent claim suggested that the urgency to sign a left-back could be shelved or altered in the coming transfer window, in an attempt to allocate more funds to the priority of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund.

