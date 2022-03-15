Skip to main content

Ajax Defender Linked With Barcelona Switch Now Tipped for Manchester City Transfer

After several weeks of strong links with a move to Barcelona, Noussair Mazraoui has now been tipped for a potential transfer to Manchester City, with one former Eredivisie veteran claiming he is ready for the next big move in his career.

Pep Guardiola's hunt for a new left-back has been apparent for years now.

With Benjamin Mendy currently suspended by the club, Manchester City coaches have been left with just three full-backs in Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, and the converted Oleskandr Zinchenko. 

A variety of names have been linked to the left-back position in recent transfer windows, however the most recent report has suggested that the Etihad club should be after a right-back instead. 

The player is Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, with his rise to prominence at the Eredivisie club certainly being no secret across the European game. The 24-year-old has made himself a key figure in Erik ten Hag's possession-based system, making him a prime candidate for a spot in Pep Guardiola's team, according to one claim

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010509377h

Speaking to ESPN this weekend, Eredivisie veteran Karim El Ahmadi has raved about Noussair Mazraoui’s potential, claiming that he is now ready to take the next step in his career.

imago1010226166h

“When I see him (Noussair Mazraoui) now, he is world class for me,” El Ahmadi told ESPN, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

“He’s ready for any football team. Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Manchester City, he is ready.”

imago1010094609h

In Europe, the likes of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Milan have been all rumoured to be holding an interest in signing the full-back at some stage during the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Joao Cancelo's emergence as a top class left-back, despite being originally signed as right-back from Juventus in the summer of 2019, Manchester City could look to strengthen their depth on the right, to fill the hole in the full-back ranks.

However, one recent claim suggested that the urgency to sign a left-back could be shelved or altered in the coming transfer window, in an attempt to allocate more funds to the priority of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1007978320h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Officials Hold Meeting at City Centre Restaurant With 'Informal' Discussions Held Over Midfielder

By Adam Booker25 minutes ago
imago1010621630h
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand44 minutes ago
imago1010576393h
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: Paris Saint-Germain Star Neymar Emerges as Transfer Target for Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Pep vs Palace Away
News

Pep Guardiola Explains Reasoning Behind Making No Substitutions in Manchester City's Draw Against Crystal Palace

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
Palmer x Pep Cover
News

Cole Palmer Highlights Pep Guardiola Reason on Why 'It Means So Much' to Break Into Manchester City First-Team

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
Palmer vs Swindon Town
News

"Something I Will Never Forget" - Manchester City Youngster Reveals Premier League Debut Was 'A Dream Come True'

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1010615875h
News

"We Wanted the Six-Point Advantage Over Liverpool" Bernardo Silva Reflects on Disappointing Crystal Palace Stalemate

By Adam Booker4 hours ago
imago1010615875h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Thoughts on Premier League Title Race After Crystal Palace Draw

By Harry Siddall5 hours ago