Ajax state asking price for Man City target - player 'wants to join' Premier League club

Manchester City are interested in Ajax left back Nicolas Tagliafico, however any prospects of signing the left back would be dependent on the offloading of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

City are reportedly still keen on bolstering their defence before the summer transfer window closes, despite the announcement of new signing Ruben Dias from Benfica. Any advancement on Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax however would result in City's Ukrainian full-back either being sold or loaned to another club - with Barcelona known to be one possible option.

While reports from the Times have claimed that the 28-year-old Ajax defender wants to join Manchester City, the various sources on Wednesday night including the Mail and Manchester Evening news stated that City would have to stump up around £23 million, should they wish to pursue the player.

Tagliafico signed for Ajax back in 2018 and has since played over 100 competitive games – winning both the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup in the process. He has also worn the colours of Argentina over 25 times, proving himself to be a dependable full-back for the South American national side.

