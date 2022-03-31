Ajax to Demand Transfer Fee Upwards of €70 MILLION for Manchester City Target

Manchester City are one of number of top-level European clubs contemplating a bid for Ajax forward Antony, amid apparent uncertainty over Riyad Mahrez's future in England, according to a new report.

Antony (22) has established himself as one of Europe's most highly-rated young prospects since moving to Eredivisie giants Ajax in February 2020.

The winger began his career at Sao Paulo in Brazil, and has since become a regular for his national side, scoring his second international goal against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay last month.

This season, Antony has scored 12 goals and registered a further eight assists in all competitions for Ajax, and his performances have not gone unnoticed among other top European clubs.

According to a new report from Italian outlet Tuttosport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Juventus are one of those clubs, alongside Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. However, it is reported that it would require a fee in the region of €60 million and €70 million at a 'minimum' to convince Ajax to cash in on Antony - who still has three years remaining on his contract. That could give Manchester City an edge, with the Premier League side having the greater financial power out of the three sides. Whether Pep Guardiola would be looking to add Antony to his squad is not yet known, with a striker currently a more pressing need.

Indeed, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League side in recent weeks.

However, Sport Witness do speculate that uncertainty over Riyad Mahrez's future could prompt a move for Antony as a possible replacement for the Algerian winger, who is enjoying a formidable season with 22 goals across all competitions so far.

Mahrez's existing Manchester City contract expires in the summer of 2023, and at 31 years of age, some media reports have cast doubt on his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the forward, but there have also been numerous reports claiming that Mahrez is close to agreeing a new deal to extend his stay at Manchester.

If Riyad Mahrez was to leave, then Antony has the potential to be a strong candidate to replace the former Leicester star at Manchester City, but at present there is no reason to believe that will be the case.

