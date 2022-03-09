Alf-Inge Haaland Favouring Manchester City Move for Erling Haaland Over Real Madrid Ahead of Impending Decision on Borussia Dortmund Forward's Future

Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, prefers a move to Manchester City over other options available to the Borussia Dortmund star ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Manchester City have been widely reported to be prepared to enter the market and add a world-class striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club and their failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer.

The Premier League champions are set to go head-to-head with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the chase for Erling Haaland at the end of the season, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

It was reported earlier this week that Haaland's decision on his next destination will be based on personal choice and the leading contenders in the race - believed to be Manchester City and Real Madrid - expect to learn about the forward's decision in the weeks to follow.

Fabrizio Romano further revealed that Manchester City are topping Real Madrid's financial offer for the Norway international as things stand, though Madrid are working to try and broker moves for Haaland as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a fresh update by Lluis Carrasco, Haaland's father and former Manchester City defensive midfielder, Alf-Inge, favours a move to the Etihad Stadium amongst the options available to the forward this summer, despite previous reports suggesting that Haaland's family would prefer living in Spain.

It was reported recently that while Erling Haaland remains a 'primary target' for Manchester City, the Sky Blues are ready to explore other options should talks drag on beyond the timescale which has been indicated by the youngster's representatives at present.

On Real Madrid's stance on a potential swoop for Haaland whilst aiming to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer, it has been mentioned that the La Liga giants would indeed prefer the former to stay put at Dortmund for another season and head to Spain in 2023.

Moreover, while PSG have been credited with an interest in signing Haaland and have the financial acumen to complete a deal, a move to France is not understood to be the striker's priority as things stand, which could make it a two-horse race between Manchester City and Real Madrid for his services.

