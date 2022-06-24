Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: American Goalkeeper Zack Steffen 'Likely' To Leave Manchester City On Loan

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is expected to leave the club on loan, according to a report. The American international is keen to secure first team football before the USA's World Cup campaign begins halfway through the season. 

Steffen has been City's number two behind Ederson for the past two seasons, a role which he was seemingly comfortable with. However, in order to secure his place in America's starting XI at the World Cup he may need more regular game-time.  

Steffen and Ederson

Steffen started a total of nine games for the sky blues last season, with most of his appearances coming in the FA Cup. The American only started one game in the Premier League, completing a full 90 minutes in City's 3-1 win against Chelsea. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steffen is now seeking a move away in the hope of securing more minutes, with a report claiming he is likely to leave the club on loan. Roger Gonzalez of CBS Sports is reporting that Steffen is set to leave this summer "in pursuit of minutes."  He states the move will be a loan, with the chances of him leaving labelled as "likely".

The cityzens are well aware of Steffen's desire to leave and have already agreed terms with his replacement Stefan Ortega. It remains to be seen who will come in for the keeper, but City will be hoping for a quick resolution so they can finalise Ortega's transfer. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1007796778h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Youngster CJ Egan-Riley Set To Join Championship Club On Loan

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Liam Delap celebrates a goal against AFC Bournemouth
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Interested In Liam Delap Who Could Be Used In Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Is Everton's Alternative Midfield Transfer Target

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Ferran Soriano
News

Manchester City SEO Ferran Soriano Speaks Out About Erling Haaland's Injury Record

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Khaldoon : Ferran Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano Hints At Kalvin Phillips Transfer In Recent Interview

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago
Palermo
News

Report: City Football Group Are On The Cusp Of Buying Italian Side Palermo

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago
imago1011393347h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Not Interested In Atletico Madrid Attacker Joao Felix

By Dylan Mcbennett19 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Handed Boost In Kalvin Phillips Pursuit As Liverpool 'Pass' On Signing

By Jake MahonJun 23, 2022