Report: American Goalkeeper Zack Steffen 'Likely' To Leave Manchester City On Loan

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is expected to leave the club on loan, according to a report. The American international is keen to secure first team football before the USA's World Cup campaign begins halfway through the season.

Steffen has been City's number two behind Ederson for the past two seasons, a role which he was seemingly comfortable with. However, in order to secure his place in America's starting XI at the World Cup he may need more regular game-time.

IMAGO / PA Images

Steffen started a total of nine games for the sky blues last season, with most of his appearances coming in the FA Cup. The American only started one game in the Premier League, completing a full 90 minutes in City's 3-1 win against Chelsea.

Steffen is now seeking a move away in the hope of securing more minutes, with a report claiming he is likely to leave the club on loan. Roger Gonzalez of CBS Sports is reporting that Steffen is set to leave this summer "in pursuit of minutes." He states the move will be a loan, with the chances of him leaving labelled as "likely".

The cityzens are well aware of Steffen's desire to leave and have already agreed terms with his replacement Stefan Ortega. It remains to be seen who will come in for the keeper, but City will be hoping for a quick resolution so they can finalise Ortega's transfer.

Read More Manchester City Coverage