Report: American Goalkeeper Zack Steffen 'Likely' To Leave Manchester City On Loan
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is expected to leave the club on loan, according to a report. The American international is keen to secure first team football before the USA's World Cup campaign begins halfway through the season.
Steffen has been City's number two behind Ederson for the past two seasons, a role which he was seemingly comfortable with. However, in order to secure his place in America's starting XI at the World Cup he may need more regular game-time.
Steffen started a total of nine games for the sky blues last season, with most of his appearances coming in the FA Cup. The American only started one game in the Premier League, completing a full 90 minutes in City's 3-1 win against Chelsea.
Read More
Steffen is now seeking a move away in the hope of securing more minutes, with a report claiming he is likely to leave the club on loan. Roger Gonzalez of CBS Sports is reporting that Steffen is set to leave this summer "in pursuit of minutes." He states the move will be a loan, with the chances of him leaving labelled as "likely".
The cityzens are well aware of Steffen's desire to leave and have already agreed terms with his replacement Stefan Ortega. It remains to be seen who will come in for the keeper, but City will be hoping for a quick resolution so they can finalise Ortega's transfer.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer