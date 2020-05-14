City Xtra
Anderlecht 'have not given up hope' of loaning Man City defender

Matt Astbury

Belgian outfit Anderlecht have 'not given up hope' of loaning young defender Philippe Sandler for another year, according to HLNsport as relayed by Sport Witness.

The club are keen on keeping Sandler on loan for a second season, where in his first spell, he became a regular in the side. However, a knee injury in October meant he only managed to make 11 appearances for the Belgian giants.

Reports from HLN suggest player-manager and former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany are keen on renewing Sandler's loan spell for a second season.

While Anderlecht are not looking to buy big in the transfer window, the club are hoping to retain the talent they have which includes the young defender. With Vincent Kompany at the helm, Anderlecht are hoping his presence can work in their favour when it comes to negotiating with City. 

