'Anything Possible' Regarding £100M Midfielder's Future, Striker Eyed By English Club For Summer Move - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #19

As we have stated daily, this summer is shaping up to be a chaotic one for Manchester City, and Tuesday was no different in regards to the number of fresh reports.

From possible £100 million superstars joining the Premier League champions, to the stars of the future heading out on loan, we are here once again to provide you with all of the Manchester City transfer news from the past 24 hours.

Let's get right into it...

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 7

Along with Harry Kane, the ‘Jack Grealish to Manchester City’ transfer saga is shaping up to be one of the sagas of the summer.

Recently, some reports have even stated that a bid of £100 million had been accepted by Aston Villa, however those reports were quickly shut down.

According to Naveen Ullal for Sport Witness, Grealish has not made a decision yet on whether to sign a new contract at Aston Villa. It is said that ‘anything is possible’ with regards to the midfielder’s future, however, the Birmingham club are 'very hopeful' that Jack Grealish will sign a new contract at the club this summer, claims the Telegraph’s Sam Wallace.

The Villa man has ‘flirted’ with City as of late, mentioning Kevin De Bruyne as his favourite player, and even deleting all of his ‘anti Manchester City’ tweets in the past 48 hours.

My rumour rating of '7' feels sufficient because while a deal feels far away still, I do believe both clubs and the player will be able to come to a sufficient agreement this summer.

On top of that, Aston Villa have already signed one player in Grealish’s position, and are said to be bidding for one more - which could indicate that they are planning for a future without their star player.

Departures

Ko Itakura - Rumour Rating: 7

It has been rumoured that Manchester City will raise money for their big targets by selling as many ‘fringe players’ as possible. These players consist of youngsters who appear not to have any path in to Pep Guardiola’s first team.

On that list is 24-year-old Ko Itakura.

The centre-back has never made a first team appearance for the Premier League champions, but recently had a successful loan spell at Dutch side Groningen, where he made 35 appearances.

According to a report relayed by the Manchester Evening News, newly-appointed Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is considering a move for the Japanese international.

This story deserves a rumour rating of '7' in my book, as the Premier League club will likely accept any reasonable bid for the defender as they continue to raise funds for a free spending summer.

Jack Harrison - Rumour Rating: 9

The speedy winger has excelled under Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds find themselves cemented back in the Premier League picture. Eight goals and eight assists in the Premier League is not to be scoffed at for a 24 year-old on a newly promoted team.

And according to reports from the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan, the Leeds man is set to make his extended loan move at Elland Road permanent in a £15 million deal.

In addition, the Etihad club are believed to have insisted on a sell-on clause, giving them a percentage of any future fee Leeds might get for the player.

My rumour rating of '9' is an easy one, as Harrison is all-but officially a Leeds player. The deal will work well with Manchester City’s desire to raise funds through the sale of fringe players, and Harrison has already been with the Yorkshire club for four seasons now.

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 4

It is no secret that centre forward is the position in Manchester City’s squad that is the most up in the air at the moment.

With club legend Sergio Aguero officially departed, a hole has emerged - and while most of the conversation has been around the club’s options to replace the Argentine, there are also some emerging rumours of another striker leaving the club.

Reports out of Italy from Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested that Gabriel Jesus ‘doesn’t fit in Pep Guardiola’s plans’, who would have ‘no problem sacrificing him to get Harry Kane’.

The Brazilian is said to be at the top of the list for newly appointed Juventus boss Max Allegri, according to the relayed report from Sport Witness, who will be looking to rebuild the Juve attack.

However, there is the worry he could be used as a bargaining chip in any Kane deal with Tottenham, so at the moment, Juventus are ‘remaining vigilant’.

My rumour rating of '4' comes straight from my gut - I believe that Guardiola could be open to another season of Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City, even if he needs to move out to a wide position.

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 7

Manchester City appear to be in a very good era when it comes to high quality academy products coming through the club. Phil Foden has been the obvious stand-out of the past few seasons. However, the likes of Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, and Tommy Doyle are now all on the cusp of being regular first-team players.

For Delap in particular, it could be time for a loan move in order to enter the next stage of his development into a Premier League level striker. According to Ryan Taylor for the Express, Championship side Millwall are interested in securing the temporary services of the highly touted 18-year-old.

My rumour rating of '7' feels sufficient as Delap has shown that he is ready to break out of the academy ranks, however he is not yet at a high enough level to join Pep Guardiola’s first team squad.

A classic English side in the Championship feels like a very good, and reasonable home for the striker.

Other

Fernandinho Signs New Deal

The midfield general, and club captain, has officially put pen to paper on a one year extension at the Etihad. While many might have thought that the Brazilian’s performances would begin to tail off at the age of 36, the midfielder has silenced those rumblings.

After another successful season, playing a key role in City’s run to the Champions League final, the captain will lead the team into the 2021/22 season. Club director of football Txiki Begiristain had this to say on the captain re-signing with the club:

“Since he arrived in 2013, his attitude and consistency have been exceptional, and he has developed into one of our most influential players."

“He is our captain, our leader and it is a position he has excelled in. There are a number of talented young players in our squad and, therefore, it is vital we have somebody with Fernandinho’s knowledge and experience."

No rumour rating is needed for this story as it is official - the captain is staying for another year.

Fabian Ruiz - Rumour Rating: 1

Most people associated with Manchester City will remember the painful, drawn out negotiations between the Premier League club and Napoli over the services of Kalidou Koulibaly during the summer of 2020 - which ultimately ended in the big centre-back remaining in Naples. On top of that, similar negotiations halted the transfer of Jorginho to the Etihad.

As a result, the Premier League club will not open talks with Napoli for Fabian Ruiz, after the relationship between the two clubs collapsed due to Jorginho’s failed transfer three years ago, claims Football Italia. The refusal to negotiate comes despite Pep Guardiola being an ‘admirer’ of the Spanish midfielder.

Despite Ruiz being a perfect Pep Guardiola midfielder in my opinion, my rumour rating will fall at '1' because I fully believe the rumours that the clubs have severed any sort of ties in the transfer market.

