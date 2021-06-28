"Appreciated By Pep..." - Fabrizio Romano Provides Crucial Updates on Man City Pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

The Premier League champions are known to be targeting the signing of the England international duo over the next few weeks, but the financials at stake are proving to be major hurdles in regards to both players.

Recently, it had been widely reported that Manchester City had submitted a £100 million bid for Tottenham's star forward - which, unsurprisingly, was rejected by the London club, who continue to value the player at £150 million.

On the subject of Jack Grealish, talk has intensified within football over the Etihad club's intentions to sign the Aston Villa captain, but the Birmingham club have no intention to sell and instead are trying to tie him down to a new deal.

This week, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest information on the subject of the two England stars and the possibility of joining Manchester City in the coming weeks and months.

The Italian journalist has reported that Manchester City are 'strongly interested' in Jack Grealish and Harry Kane - which has been gathered given the nature of recent reports - and that Etihad officials will decide their 'next steps' after the European Championships, as it will be ‘more than complicated’ to sign both players.

Covering previous information, Romano reiterated that Manchester City had a first official bid for Harry Kane 'refused' by Tottenham, while Villa's Jack Grealish is 'appreciated' by Pep Guardiola.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City fans have been told to be patient, as Fabrizio Romano states that there will be 'no breakthrough' during the ongoing international tournament.

The feeling in various quarters is that Manchester City will have to offload one or more of their first-team stars this summer in order to finance moves for both Premier League stars, and a number of names have already been suggested.

Bernardo Silva is the most likely departure, as the Portuguese midfielder angles for a move away from the Etihad Stadium after falling out of love with Manchester as a city. Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling may also target moves away, after falling relatively out of favour at the club towards the end of last season.

