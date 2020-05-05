City Xtra
Argentine defender 'in the plans' of Pep Guardiola - swap deal mentioned

Danny Lardner

River Plate defender Lucas Martínez Quarta is 'in the plans' of Pep Guardiola, with a potential swap deal with Nicolas Otamendi on the cards, according to TNT Sports as relayed by Sport Witness.

The 23-year-old defender 'had many lovers' before lockdown measures were introduced, suspending the 2019/20 season. 

The player's agent said to TNT Sports in Argentina, "Until before the quarantine, Chino had many lovers, there were many clubs that had come to see him."

river-plate-v-banfield-superliga-2019-20
(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

He added: "We’re imagining it’s a matter of waiting. He’s one of the players that River have to sell.”

Reports also claim that Nicolas Otamendi may return to his hometown of Buenos Aires in a potential swap deal for the young defender, who only missed four games for River Plate as he helped them contend for first place in the Argentine Superliga.

TNT stated Otamendi is a ‘fanatic supporter’ of River and has ‘said many times’ he’d like to return to Argentina's capital to play for the club.

Comments

