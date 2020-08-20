Arrival of Napoli centre-back now 'imminent' as Man City send huge bid

Manchester City's signing of Kalidou Koulibaly now seems imminent, with reliable sources suggesting that there is a 'good chance' the deal will be completed soon, according to Alfredo Pedulla as relayed by SSCNapoliNews.

Kalidou Koulibaly has reportedly made an agreement with Manchester City, pending a new €70M offer that will arrive 'soon'. Pep Guardiola's side are believed to be the only side in contention for the defender's signature, with PSG and Manchester United put off by Napoli's asking price.

Negotiations have dragged on for a while but have accelerated in drastically in the last week since Manchester City's Champions League departure. Koulibaly is reportedly excited by the prospect of the deal and has already held discussions with Pep Guardiola himself.

City are eager to get the deal over the line with the club still anxious that Napoli could pull the plug on the deal at any moment - as they did when City had a deal for Jorginho all but done.

Expect to see this deal finally cross the finishing line, sooner rather than later.

