Arsenal and Tottenham 'set to battle' for Manchester City centre-back

John Stones is reported to be a future transfer target of both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur; with the two London clubs 'set to battle' for the England international, according to the Daily Star.

This isn't the first time Stones has been linked with a move Arsenal since Mikel Arteta became their manager in December last year. A transfer to the Emirates would see the England international reunited with the former City assistant coach.

Arsenal would reportedly see competition from their North London rivals, who will be looking to strengthen their back line with the possible departure of 32 year-old Jan Vertonghen at the end of this season.

Stones has had a frustrating time at City - struggling to maintain fitness and his place in the side, forcing manager Pep Guardiola to come out in his defence publicly on more than one occasion.

Despite the Citizens stalwart centre-back Aymeric Laporte missing much of the season through injury; Guardiola has preferred to start Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, and youngster Eric Garcia.

City would be looking to recoup the £48 million they paid for Stones in 2016. Whilst the centre-back hasn't necessarily risen to the heights expected of him at the Etihad, he has been an essential cog in the machine which has won six major trophies.

Stones does have only two years left on his current contract, so a move away from the Etihad would need to be right for both the club and the player.

