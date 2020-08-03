Arsenal and West Ham interested in Man City star - £20 million fee mentioned

With Manchester City beginning what's described as a 'clear out' this summer, England international John Stones has been linked with a reunion with David Moyes at West Ham, according to the Sun.

The 26-year-old has had a tough couple of years at the club, failing to make his mark and struggling to earn a regular spot in the starting XI. Now it looks like Pep Guardiola has lost hope that Stones can ever reach his potential level and is wanting fresh faces through the door.

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sun say Stones could be set for a reunion with David Moyes at West Ham, with the centre-back available for around £20 million.

Arsenal are also said to be interested; and with their boss Mikel Arteta already having worked with Stones for a number of years, he could want to include him in his new look Arsenal side.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra