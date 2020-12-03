SI.com
Arsenal ask to be "kept informed" of Man City player's future - other Premier League clubs interested

Manchester City defender John Stones is continuing to be monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, reports Eurosport journalist Dean Jones.

In particular, Arsenal, managed by former City assistant manager Mikel Arteta, are said to have asked to be "kept informed" of developments in the defender's future.

Stones was widely expected to leave City last summer, with sides like West Ham and Everton linked with a move for around £20 million.

However, the defender remained at the club, and recently he has impressed after been handed an opportunity by Pep Guardiola in the starting XI. 

Should Stones ultimately opt to leave City, or the club decide to part ways, Arsenal would be keen to speak to the player - alongside other unnamed Premier League clubs. 

The English defender has struggled with injuries and consistency at City, but he showed his capabilities in the club's remarkable 2017/18 season, as well as in the subsequent World Cup campaign for England.

If Stones can continue to impress in the lineup this season, he may well turn around his career and become an important squad player as City aim to compete on all four fronts once again. 

