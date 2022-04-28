Premier League Club BANS Questions Concerning Transfer Speculation With Manchester City Star

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has been linked heavily with a move to fellow Premier League giants Arsenal in the coming summer - but the London club are keeping tight-lipped on the subject, according to one report.

In an unusual move, Arsenal have told a journalist not to ask about the future of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus - with the player heavily linked with a move to the club in recent days - when interviewing their Technical Director.

The 25 year-old has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium from various quarters across the globe, which would end his five-and-a-half year spell at Manchester City after signing officially for the club in the January of 2017.

The Brazilian international has scored an impressive 93 goals and played 230 times under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, moving from a central striker role to the right-wing position this campaign.

While Jesus was setting the pitch on fire with his astonishing four-goal performance against Watford, Arsenal were seemingly taking steps to ensure that their interest was kept out of the headlines.

IMAGO / NurPhoto According to Brazilian journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, the London club interfered with an ESPN interview with their Technical Director, former Invincible Edu. IMAGO / NurPhoto It is claimed that the Gunners specifically asked ESPN's reporter not to ask any questions about the future of Gabriel Jesus, and recent transfer speculation linking him with a move to the club. Vinícius Coelho believes there is 'nothing more revealing about the Gunners' interest in the Brazilian striker', and it does seem odd that they would specifically forbid questions about Gabriel Jesus when he is not the only player linked with the club. Twitter: iF2is

But his report also says that Gabriel Jesus does not yet have his heart set on a move away from the Etihad Stadium. Instead, it depends on how many minutes he receives at the end of the season, as the player's priority is to get on the pitch as much as possible.

On top of this, there is confusion as to whether Gabriel Jesus is happy playing on the wing or not.

While Pep Guardiola initially stated that shifting the player out wide was at his own request, recent reports have indicated that Jesus is unhappy with his position and wants more chances through the centre.

