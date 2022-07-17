Skip to main content

Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Set To Sign New Contract Amid Manchester City Links

Manchester City are a winger down after losing Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, but it appears Bukayo Saka won't be his replacement. The Arsenal man is now set to sign a new contract with his club, ruling out a move away this summer.  

Saka had previously been linked with City, but the 20-year-old's long term future seems to be at Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka

The England star was heading into the last two years of his contract, so tying him down to a new deal was seen as a priority at The Emirates this window. Saka has been heralded as one of the best young players in Europe, so Arsenal were keen to avoid losing the winger at a cut-price. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 20-year-old now seems set to sign a new contract with the London club. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was quizzed about contract negotiations with Saka, to which he responded: “We will try and we both have the same intention and it’s a matter of time.”

Saka fit into the City squad with ease. At just 20 the England man will be playing for at least another decade and he is capable of playing on either flank, so could be a direct Sterling replacement or provide competition for Riyad Mahrez on the right. 

However, losing out on Saka may not be too big of a blow to City. If reports are to believed the Sky Blues are planning on introducing a fellow 20-year-old in Cole Palmer into their first team.   

Palmer will be deployed on the right-wing for City, meaning there would be little need to sign another young player who operates in the same position. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Zinchenko
Features/Opinions

talkSPORT's Darren Ambrose is very impressed by Arsenal's move for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Matt Skinner9 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

The Bernardo Silva Saga, And The Conflicting Reports From England And Spain

By Dylan Mcbennett52 minutes ago
City
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Transfer Round-Up: Marc Cucurella, Liam Delap, Memphis Depay?

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
imago1013218717h (1)
News

Manchester City Pre-Season Tour: A Full Guide To The Fixtures

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1012635307h
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Memphis Depay Is Set To Leave Barcelona, Should Manchester City Sign The Dutch Striker?

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Zinchenko x Grealish
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Full-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko Now Very Close To Agreement With Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
imago1011829326h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Have Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella As Priority Target

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Bellingham BVB 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Hold Talks With Jude Bellingham's Representatives

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago