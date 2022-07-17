Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Set To Sign New Contract Amid Manchester City Links

Manchester City are a winger down after losing Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, but it appears Bukayo Saka won't be his replacement. The Arsenal man is now set to sign a new contract with his club, ruling out a move away this summer.

Saka had previously been linked with City, but the 20-year-old's long term future seems to be at Arsenal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The England star was heading into the last two years of his contract, so tying him down to a new deal was seen as a priority at The Emirates this window. Saka has been heralded as one of the best young players in Europe, so Arsenal were keen to avoid losing the winger at a cut-price.

The 20-year-old now seems set to sign a new contract with the London club. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was quizzed about contract negotiations with Saka, to which he responded: “We will try and we both have the same intention and it’s a matter of time.”

Saka fit into the City squad with ease. At just 20 the England man will be playing for at least another decade and he is capable of playing on either flank, so could be a direct Sterling replacement or provide competition for Riyad Mahrez on the right.

However, losing out on Saka may not be too big of a blow to City. If reports are to believed the Sky Blues are planning on introducing a fellow 20-year-old in Cole Palmer into their first team.

Palmer will be deployed on the right-wing for City, meaning there would be little need to sign another young player who operates in the same position.

