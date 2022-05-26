Skip to main content

Arsenal Consider Summer Move for Manchester City Defender

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are considering making a summer move for Manchester City's versatile defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to new information this week.

After Manchester City secured their fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons, the full focus now turns towards refreshing the squad for the forthcoming 2022/2023 season - Pep Guardiola's seventh at the Etihad Stadium.

While incoming transfers will almost certainly excite supporters the most - none more so than the pending arrival of Erling Haaland next month - a number of departures could also be on the agenda in the coming weeks.

One such name who could fall under the category of uncertain members of Manchester City's first-team squad is Ukrainian international, Oleksandr Zinchenko - who has failed to nail down a starting spot at left-back this season.

imago1012224214h

According to the information of Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Premier League side Arsenal - managed by Manchester City's former assistant coach Mikel Arteta - are now considering a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

imago1012210007h

Gaughan insists however that it remains to be seen whether the London club turn their interest and consideration into a formal bid, and whether the player himself wants to move south or away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

imago1011693205h

From the viewpoint of Pep Guardiola's former assistant manager Mikel Arteta, Jack Gaughan reports that the Spanish head coach at the Emirates Stadium may view Oleksandr Zinchenko as a midfielder - the position in which he operates in when representing his country.

Manchester City are expected to be in the market for a new full-back during the upcoming summer transfer window, however it is currently unknown whether they are focusing their attention on either the right or left of their defensive line.

Should Oleksandr Zinchenko remain at the club, then officials at the Etihad Stadium may deem it necessary to recruit at right-back, and allow for Joao Cancelo to operate largely as a left-back for the 2022/2023 campaign - enabling a new name to develop and learn alongside Kyle Walker at right-back.

imago1012118386h
