Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka Tipped for Man City Transfer Interest in Future

One Arsenal legend has tipped an existing star at the Emirates Stadium for interest from Manchester City, amid a string of impressive performances for the Gunners.

Despite being pinned back for most of the first-half in a clash on Saturday afternoon, Manchester City produced a champions-elect display against Arsenal by getting over the line, courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez penalty and a 93rd minute winner by Rodri.

While the 1-2 win at the Emirates was Manchester City’s 10th win a row against the Gunners, this was perhaps the closest fixture between the two sides since the North Londoners last emerged victorious in 2015.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour opened up about how it will be a challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side to keep hold of their star players, if sides like Manchester City start circling.

“You know what the hardest thing is going to be? It’s keeping the players."

Parlour continued, "You know [what’s happened] over the years, Saka must be on people’s radar all day long, a big side like Manchester City must be looking at him going, ‘he’ll improve our side.’"

It is hard to disagree with the three-time Premier League champion, as a host of Arsenal players have departed the club to join Manchester City to win silverware and have managed to be successful - including the likes of Samir Nasri, Gael Clichy, and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Bukayo Saka is one of Europe’s most gifted young attackers at present, and the better he gets, the higher will be the list of clubs that ultimately come calling for him.

Unlike the Gunners, Manchester City are the absolute finished article, and one can imagine that the prospect of potentially playing for arguably Europe’s stand-out side would be a tempting prospect for the England international.

