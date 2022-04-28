Skip to main content

Arsenal Hold Fresh Belief Over Chances of Signing Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus This Summer

Former Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta could be re-united with forward Gabriel Jesus, as Arsenal hold fresh belief over their chances of signing the Brazilian, according to a new report.

Gabriel Jesus was the hero for Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend, as an astonishing performance against relegation battlers Watford saw him score four goals and pick up an assist in the process. 

But that display came just days after reports linking him with a summer move to Arsenal began to surface from various quarters, and the player's future looked just as uncertain after the game. 

Though Gabriel Jesus came to Manchester as a striker in the January of 2017 and competed with Sergio Agüero for years, this season has seen him largely shift to the right wing - but the form of Riyad Mahrez means minutes have been no easier to come by. 

According to the Daily Mail's Matt Barlow, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to work with Gabriel Jesus again, after his early coaching career at Manchester City, and now the Gunners believe a move for the forward this summer is very possible.

Gabriel Jesus' existing contract at Manchester City expires in just over a year, and an extension of that deal doesn't seem likely at this moment in time.

Furthermore, the expected arrivals of both Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez - currently on-loan at River Plate - to bolster the forward line this summer will likely mean that one Manchester City attacker has to move on.

The recent report from the Mail states that Gabriel Jesus is 'prominent' on Arsenal's list of striker targets, with Alexandre Lacazette assisting but not often scoring this season, while young Eddie Nketiah has not had many opportunities in the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus has so far scored 93 goals in 230 games for Manchester City, though a great deal of those appearances came off the bench.

He has also stood out as a creative force this season. After moving to a position on the wing, Gabriel Jesus has assisted 11 times - a number only bettered by Kevin de Bruyne and his 12 assists.

The Brazilian international may have been afforded more opportunities to play on the right, were Manchester City not so reliant on the red-hot Riyad Mahrez to score goals. 

It's all too easy to wonder if things might have turned out differently for Gabriel Jesus if he was playing with a striker to aim for in the middle. 

