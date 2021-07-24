Arsenal 'Interested' in £60M Man City Star - Atletico Madrid and Barcelona Both Mentioned

Arsenal are claimed to be 'interested' in Manchester City's midfield star Bernardo Silva, who is understood to be targeting a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move away from the home of the Premier League champions for several months now, after reportedly becoming unhappy with the lifestyle in Manchester.

While being a major success on the field, and gaining the love and support of the entire Manchester City fanbase, it is understood that events off the field have caused the former AS Monaco man to become unsettled - including the incident surrounding a tweet and teammate Benjamin Mendy.

Unsurprisingly, several clubs have been linked with an interest in the 26 year-old - predominantly from Spain and La Liga - however a new name has emerged via a report on social media this week, and a name much closer to his current home.

According to the information of Transferchecker, Arsenal are 'interested' in signing Bernardo Silva this summer - yes, you read that right.

It is further claimed that the three-time Premier League winner had his heart set on a move to Barcelona this summer, but such a move is labelled as 'impossible' now - presumably due to the dire financial situation that the Camp Nou club find themselves in.

From the viewpoint of Manchester City, as has been reported elsewhere in recent weeks, the top-flight champions need to sell a 'high-profile attacker' in order to secure the signings of both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

Alongside Arsenal, as has been claimed by various outlets across Europe and in England, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have also been 'alerted' to Bernardo Silva’s availability and hold an interest.

Any move to Arsenal seems highly unlikely.

For a player at the height of his playing career, downgrading to a less competitive team in the Premier League would make little to no sense, despite his previous working relationship with Mikel Arteta.

Bernardo Silva is also eyeing a completely different change of lifestyle, and better weather conditions, and so a switch to London doesn't match that profile whatsoever - hence why any move this summer would likely be to Spain or Italy.

With that being said, the situation surrounding the Portugal international is developing, and is certainly one to keep an eye on throughout the remainder of the summer transfer window, and while Manchester City also continue their pursuit of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

