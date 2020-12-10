Arsenal join Real Madrid and Barcelona in pursuing Man City defender

Arsenal are "keeping tabs" on Manchester City's wantaway defender Eric Garcia - joining Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign the youngster, reports Martin Blackburn in The Sun.

It has been widely expected that Garcia (19), will return to his boyhood club Barcelona, either in January or at the end of the season as a free agent - indeed, reports recently stated that a five-year deal has already been agreed.

That has not stopped rumours of other clubs being interested in the defender, with Real Madrid having been previously linked with the Spain international.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Now, The Sun asserts that Mikel Arteta, who witnessed Garcia's development first-hand during his time as Pep Guardiola's assistant coach, is a big fan of the player and wants Arsenal to monitor developments in the player's future.

However, a move to Arsenal seems incredibly unlikely, given that it would be a step down for a player who has been provided plenty of playing time by Guardiola.

Garcia did suffer an injury in yesterday's match against Marseille, and while a diagnosis has not yet been revealed it did not appear serious enough to rule out a transfer in January.

However, it could make Barcelona and others more likely to wait until the summer to complete a deal.

