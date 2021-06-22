Arsenal Make Enquiries For Man City Duo Ahead of Possible Summer Swoop - Players to Hold Conversations About Future Next Month

Arsenal have reportedly made enquiries about Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, as Mikel Arteta's side looks to strengthen heavily this summer.

The Premier League outfit significantly underperformed last season, and will be looking to recruit wisely this summer in order to increase their chances of securing Champions League qualification for the 2022/2023 campaign.

This recruitment policy appears to have guided them towards the former employers of their current head coach - Manchester City, and two of the reigning Premier League champions' most high-profile attacking players.

For City, they may be in a position to negotiate, with the club seemingly looking to secure the necessary funds to invest heavily on Tottenham's Harry Kane and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa.

According to the information of Dean Jones at Eurosport this week, Arsenal are 'enquiring' about both Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, to 'check on the status' of both men amidst Manchester City's big-money assault on securing Harry Kane.

Jones does however highlight that it remains 'unlikely' that either Raheem Sterling or Riyad Mahrez would want to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium, however it is merely a sign of Arsenal trying to gauge which level of player they can target.

For the Manchester City pair, it is expected that both players will hold conversations about their respective futures and current contract situation with the relevant parties at the Etihad Stadium next month.

Sterling is currently away on international duty with England, and is looking to extend his deal and possibly seek improved terms, while Riyad Mahrez will almost certainly look for the same, after an impressive personal campaign last season.

At present, it is understood that Manchester City are unlikely to strengthen in the wide positions this summer, with the clear priority being on signing an immediate replacement for the recently-departed Sergio Aguero, and possibly a creative midfielder, should budgets permit.

Bernardo Silva actively seeking a way out of Manchester this summer could provide club officials with the necessary funds to move for the likes of Jack Grealish later on in the window, should a transfer to Spain be secured for the former AS Monaco man.

